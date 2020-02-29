The Young Center at Elizabethtown College will host a pre-Pietism Symposium “Conversations on Pietism and Old German Baptist Brethren Thought and Practice,” from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday. The presentation will be held in the Bucher Meeting House and focus on the Old German Baptist Brethren. Tony Walsh and Jeff Bach will facilitate the presentation.
Hymn sing in Conestoga
Bethel Evangelical Congregational Church, 3716 Main St., Conestoga, will host a hymn sing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Jim McKay will lead the singing. He will be joined by Ann Helwig on organ, Bruce Sellers on piano, Kay Burrichter on synthesizer and Nate Ipsen on drums. The evening will be highlighted with an interpretive dance by Carla Irvin. Light refreshments and fellowship will be offered afterwards. For more information, contact the church at 717-872-6755.
Shaarai Shomayim to host Purimschpiel
The Shaarai Shpielers will perform their 22nd annual Purimshpiel, “The Pajama Shpiel,” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, 75 E. James St. Purimshpiel is a comic production (from the Yiddish word “spiel,” meaning “play”) with participants wearing costumes that depict the characters in the story in the Book of Esther, the central text and narrative that describes what transpired on Purim and why it has become an important Jewish holiday. Admission is free. For more information, contact the Shaarai Shomayim office at 717-397-5575 or email David Stameshkin at david.stameshkin@fandm.edu.
Stephen Ministry sessions
Palm Lutheran Church, 11, W. Cherry St., Palmyra, will host a Stephen Ministry Introductory Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Registration begins at 8 a.m. This workshop is designed to help congregations strengthen their caring ministry by equipping laypeople as caregivers. The workshop is $15 per person or $50 for a group of four or more from the same congregation. For more information or to register, call Stephen Ministries at 314-428-2600 or visit stephenministry.org/workshop.