Resting atop a bookcase at the High Library at Elizabethtown College is a small cross with a trigger and barrel as the crossbar.
Constructed of painted paper towel tubes by senior Samantha Bailey, it is part of an exhibit at the library that symbolizes the course for which it was created: “Religion and Guns in the USA.”
You will not find “Religion and Guns in the USA” or its sister elective, “Religion and Climate Change,” in the college’s course catalog. Rather, they are elective “pop-up” classes taught by Christina Bucher, religion professor and chair of the college’s Religious Studies Department.
“It pops up because it’s an issue to be studied, but it may not stay around permanently,” Bucher said. “These are two issues that really concern this age group.”
Although most of the students in the classes are juniors and seniors, these are 100-level courses in which freshman and sophomores also can enroll.
Bailey is an occupational therapy major. Her home is in Tioga County and members of her extended family own guns and hunt.
She was intrigued by the topic and even more by the term “Gundamentalism” that was coined by the Rev. James Atwood, a pastor, hunter and activist whose book “Collateral Damage,” is among the texts the class has read.
“I think it’s a pretty interesting topic to discuss, and I was curious to see the connection between religion and guns,” Bailey said.
Classmate Scarlett Lehman, of Shippensburg, another senior occupational therapy major, said the class looks at the issue from both sides.
“Some will argue that the Bible offers support, such as Jesus’ disciples having weapons,” she said. “Others argue that the Bible stands for nonviolence so why would you want guns when they cause violence?
“It can be argued both ways, but I think there also are ways to find arguments against both ways.”
Bucher said the class looks at the issues of gun violence, post-traumatic stress disorder, suicide and the effect armed guards have on children attending schools and houses of worship.
As part of her project, Lehman teamed with Erin Dart to write a forward/backward poem about gun violence. If the poem is read top to bottom, it has “a kind of the negative aspect” about gun violence, she said, “whereas going upward was the positive.”
Climate change
Hannah Dinsmore, a junior at Elizabethtown, chose the climate change elective.
“It’s a topic that’s meaningful to me,” she said.
Dinsmore, who graduated from Manheim Township High School, explained that she has focused on the environment since attending Schaefer Elementary School.
“Ever since kindergarten, we’ve learned about the environment and the importance of taking care of it,” she said.
She said the connection between religion and climate intrigued her. The class discussed two sides of the creation story in the book of Genesis.
“When God gives people dominion over the land, some people use it to justify actions of kind of exploiting the land because we were given dominion over it,” she said. “But ... God also in the same chapter uses dominion to describe the relationship between shepherds and their sheep and the idea as a protective and caring and nurturing relationship. So why are we not treating the environment the same way? If God loves the world, why aren’t we loving the world?”
One of the works they study is historian Lynn White’s “The Historical Roots of Our Ecological Crisis.”
In that paper, written in 1967, White attributed the ecological crisis not just to technology but to the West’s worldview and, as part of that, to Judeo-Christian traditions that prioritize humans over nature.
Because climate change affects the poor disproportionately, Dinsmore said it has become an issue for the church as well as for government.
“In the class we talk about how people of faith ... can motivate (people) to make a change.
“If everyone makes small changes, that’s how you make a change.”
The exhibit runs through March 14.