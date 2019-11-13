A family with a Lancaster County connection will try to win up to $100,000 on Family Feud Thursday.

Jameson Weaver, a 2016 Elizabethtown College grad, will be on the show with his Harrisburg family, the Weavers. The show airs Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.

The Elizabethtown College community will be cheering the Weavers along, says Keri Straub, director of communications for the college.

Weaver graduated with a degree in business administration/finance.

He’s not the only local to be on the show. Quarryville native Johnny Weir and some of his family members competed against Tara Lipinski and her family on a celebrity edition of the game show over the summer.