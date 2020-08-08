Emma Musser’s experience with Future for Farmers of America was all but guaranteed entering high school, but her involvement with either the group or agriculture wasn’t so set after she graduated this spring.

Now, though, she’ll have a full set of plans as the state chaplain for Pennsylvania FFA. Musser, a 2020 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School, said that she will be traveling around Pennsylvania to “learn about (schools’) programs, advocate for agriculture and lead workshops. It’s a year of service: dedicate my life to FFA.”

State officers are recent high school graduates and FFA members who delay their post-high school plans for a year. The group is key to organizing major events and holds workshops for individual chapters throughout the state. Musser will help to organize and run these events, unpaid, during her year of service.

Each office has a symbol. Musser’s role as state chaplain is symbolized by the Book of Life. According to information on the Pennsylvania FFA’s official website, it is the chaplain’s duty “to offer Spiritual guidance to those who seek direction.” Musser’s duties also include presenting the invocation at banquets and other functions, and conducting reflections services at summer camps and conferences.

Community of Future Farmers of America

To earn the position Musser had to go through an intensive interview process, including a knowledge test and public speaking challenges. Musser’s work as an officer has already started with a week in State College meeting the other officers.

Her work will begin more seriously in September, when she will begin workshops.

Though she had planned to attend Penn State Harrisburg for agriculture, Musser was unsure whether the plan would stick. Although she had not been certain about applying to become a state officer, she knew that it was an option all through high school.

“My advisers, Mark Anderson and Stephen Geib, were telling me for years that I should run,” Musser said, “So it was always something in the back of my mind.”

Time as a state officer can be direction-changing for the students. Mark Anderson, who teaches agricultural education at Elizabethtown Area High School and was himself a state officer, said, “I probably wouldn’t be an ag teacher if I didn’t serve as a state officer. I was a little undecided.”

There are also substantial networking opportunities for state officers. Musser said, “I’m hoping it will be a defining year for me. I’ll get to do networking and meet leaders in the industry.”

Musser was a successful member of FFA during her time in high school, with Pennsylvania FFA awards including first place in the Swine Entrepreneurship Proficiency contest, a finalist in the Diversified Livestock Proficiency contest, second place in the Prepared Public Speaking contest, sixth place in the Creed Speaking contest and Second Year Scholar distinction.

The success likely comes from her long involvement in agriculture — she has been raising animals to show since she was 8 years old — and her family’s involvement in Elizabethtown FFA for years.

Both her father and older sister were members of the organization before her, and her younger sister is also a member. They have all participated in the Creed competition, where students memorize the FFA creed and answer questions about the text.

“Everyone in the house knows it. We still say it,” she said. She has regularly participated at the Elizabethtown Fair, Manheim Farm Show and Pennsylvania State Farm Show, showing steers, pigs, sheep and goats.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The community of FFA was key for Musser in deciding to run for state office.

FFA “showed me that I loved ag, that I could do public speaking, and that gave me confidence,” she said. She said that her peers “are a hoot” and that the organization helped her grow closer to her siblings.

COVID-19 poses challenges

While traditions brought her into this position, many of the events that were fundamental to her FFA experience have had to be canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t get the final FFA banquet,” she said. “That was challenging and upsetting.”

The pandemic changed the interview process, too. The multiple-day process took place over the video chat platform Zoom. “It’s hard to showcase who you are,” Musser said about the online interviews. FFA has a unique application process where students apply to be on the board, but not to any specific position.

“We have one thing in mind, finding the seven best candidates,” Pennsylvania FFA Executive Director Michael Brammer said.

The panel comprises high school students from the four FFA regions in the state. That group leads the 21 candidates through a series of group and individual interviews, as well as speaking competitions and a knowledge exam.

Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the unique circumstances of local schools and likely doing “a lot of virtual visits,” Musser is staying optimistic.

Even getting her new state officer jacket is one of the highlights of her year, Musser said. And despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus and the job ahead, she is setting a goal for her time as a Future Farmers of America state officer.

“My hope is that I can impact just one FFA member and encourage them, and speak life into them,” Musser said.

Nathaniel McCloud is a correspondent for The Elizabethtown Advocate.

What to read next