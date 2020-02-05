Chef Eliza Martin, a native of Narvon, will be a contestant on an upcoming episode of the Food Network competition show “Chopped.”

Her episode is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Martin, director of education at the San Francisco cooking school Culinary Artistas, is a 2007 graduate of Pequea Valley High School.

On “Chopped,” four chefs are given baskets filled with mystery ingredients they must use in dishes they prepare in three rounds: appetizer, entrée and dessert.

One chef gets “chopped” from the contest by the celebrity-chef judges after each round. The last chef standing gets $10,000.

“It’s a fun show,” Martin said by phone Wednesday from San Francisco, admitting she was nervous the day of the episode’s taping. “It’s a really intense, competitive show.”

On Tuesday’s episode, filmed a year and a half ago, Martin and the other three chefs had to use such ingredients as beef tendon, bok choy, a French dessert and “a veggie that barely fits in the basket,” according to the network’s description.

Martin, who plans to see the episode during a watch party at Culinary Artistas on Tuesday, is not allowed to reveal anything about the competition itself — especially the name of the winner.

“When you’re in the middle of something like that, it feels like there is so much on the line,” Martin said. “For me, this was more of a personal challenge. I was just really surprised and excited to get on the show.”

Martin calls “Chopped” host Ted Allen “a gem. He’s very, very kind. He seemed very approachable, and his emcee skills are unbelievable.”

The judges for the episode are Food Network personalities Maneet Chauhan, Marcus Samuelsson and Chris Santos.

Coincidentally, both Chauhan and Martin worked at the Indian restaurant Vermilion in Chicago, but at different times.

Career change

At Pequea Valley, Martin was an athlete, was valedictorian of her graduating class and participated in theater — playing the leads in “The Sound of Music” and “Beauty and the Beast.” She majored in musical theater and communications at DeSales University.

She fell in love with cooking while studying in London, and, while working as an actress in New York, decided to change career direction and go to culinary school.

After working for “The Rachael Ray Show” and Saveur magazine, being a chef in restaurants in New York, Chicago and San Francisco and running her own business, Martin became passionate about teaching young people how to cook healthy food.

Martin applied for "Chopped" two years ago after being encouraged to by the James Beard Foundation's Women in Culinary Leadership program. In 2013, Martin was the first chef to complete that program.

"They were on the lookout for ladies who would be interested in the show just because there aren't very many submissions happening from female chefs," Martin said.

After an interview process, and cooking a couple of her favorite dishes — a braised pork shoulder and a citrus ricotta ravioli with strawberry marinara — for casting personnel at Food Network, Martin says, the show's crew filmed Martin at the children's culinary school where she teaches and on the streets of San Francisco.

The "Chopped" episode was filmed over one day.

"It's a very long, full day," Martin says. "And I didn't get much sleep the night before, so it was an extra-long day. ... The timing is real. The pieces of competition cooking — the 20-minute and 30-minute cooking times — are really 20 minutes and 30 minutes."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The three chefs she competed against, she says, were from "all walks (of life). I was really fortunate that I got to work with really kind chefs. They were all very open."

Last September, Martin returned to her alma mater to present cooking demonstrations to hundreds of students.

She’d love to do a lot more cooking demonstrations at high schools and colleges, and hopes “Chopped” will help her book more appearances.

“I’m just hoping this will get me in front of more viewers,” Martin said, “and spread the message I’m trying to spread, which is trying to get the next generation back in the kitchen and comfortable with cooking again.

“I truly believe it's my calling,” she said. “I’m fearful that if chefs don’t start spreading the word about good food, then we’re going to start losing the ability to cook for ourselves at all anymore.”