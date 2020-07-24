Eliza, a 2-year-old female domestic shorthair, is ready to become your new favorite family member.

Eliza, who is a white and orange calico, would do great in a home where she can explore and play and then snuggle the evening away.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is now scheduling adoption meet and greets by appointment only.

If you are interested in meeting Eliza, contact the shelter by email at Lancaster@pspca.org to learn more about her and schedule an appointment to meet her.

Last week's pet

Tilly, a 2-year-old spayed female cat, was still available for adoption late this week at the Humane League of Lancaster County.

