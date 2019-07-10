Green is the color most associated with healthy foods.

The phrase “eat your greens” is basically just another way of saying your diet needs to include a daily dose of vegetables.

“Not to put down any of the other colors,” says Janelle Glick, a dietitian with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, “but green vegetables are a powerhouse for vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants, so making sure that you’re getting greens is really important. The darker and deeper the green color usually means the higher it is in vitamins and nutrients.”

Green vegetables are an especially good source for a variety of vitamins that can help your eyes, bones, teeth, heart and lungs, as well as vitamin K, which helps your blood clot properly.

Green vegetables are also helpful in detoxifying the liver.

“Cruciferous vegetables including broccoli, bok choy, Brussels sprouts, kale and cabbage, have indoles and isothiocyanates — sulfur-containing antioxidants that protect against the cell damage that’s associated with cancer,” Glick says.

Unlike the blue foods explored in last Wednesday’s LNP Food pages, there is a huge variety of options for eating green foods.

Besides the few foods already mentioned, spinach, Swiss chard, asparagus, arugula, green onions, snow peas, snap peas, watercress and even pistachios are all examples of healthy green foods.

And, of course, the trendy avocado is another great way to include some green in your diet.

“There are a lot of vitamins and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats in avocado,” Glick says. “So if you’re looking for a vegetable that’s a little heartier and that’s going to stick with you and give you some really great heart-healthy fats, that’s a great source.”

Adding greens to a stir-fry or making a power bowl that mixes raw vegetables and roasted vegetables are delicious options for adding green to your meals.

Making a green smoothie for breakfast is also a great way to start your day.

No matter how you decide to do it, adding green foods to your diet is essential to good health.