Yoomie Onelangsy, above left, from Lao Mennonite Fellowship, which meets in Slate Hill Mennonite Church in Camp Hill, serves visitors at this year’s Eastern Mennonite Missions annual missions and cultural event at Hans Herr House and Museum. One specialty she served was Rainbow Dessert, which included coconut milk, lychee jelly and boba made from water chestnuts.
An estimated 1,600 people attended the event. Attendees had opportunities to hear a number of international performers on the fair’s new World Stage and to interact with Eastern Mennonite Missions workers and community organizations, purchase food or play kids games at more than 50 stands representing about 30 different cultures.