Artie Stoltzfus’ ninth birthday March 20 was supposed to one he would never forget. His parents, Justin Stoltzfus and Jody Elmer, planned a weekend trip to New York City, which would be Artie’s first trip to the city, and a big family party. Then, well, you know.

“Things really started to change,” says Jody Elmer about the escalating pandemic. “And we didn’t get to do anything, really.”

Jody wasn’t going to let some canceled plans stop her from making a special birthday for Artie, though. She took to the East Petersburg community Facebook group and asked if people would be willing to put “Happy Birthday Artie” signs in their windows. Then she went to work creating a walkable scavenger hunt on the computer.

“It’s a pretty close-knit town,” Elmer says. “It’s big enough that not everybody knows everybody, but small enough that if you put the word out on something like this people are very welcoming and helpful.”

On Artie’s birthday, his family and his dog, Meg – a 2-year-old Jack Russell terrier – started walking all over East Petersburg, to areas of the borough they’d never walked before. As Artie walked and checked off scavenger hunt tasks like “find some yellow flowers,” he began to notice signs in people's windows or on the East Petersburg Fire Company wishing him a happy birthday.

“I was scared at first. I freaked out,” Artie says.

“It turned out to be a lot more people than we thought it would be,” Elmer says.

“And we even walked in the rain,” Artie says.

“It was a good day,” Elmer adds.

The family made a stop at Geneva Bakery Cafe on Lemon Street.

“We saw it on the Facebook post on the community page,” says owner Linda Rannels. “We did a birthday message on our sign board and he came in and we gave him a little treat. We gave him some ice cream. How do you not feel bad for a kid who’s 9 and had a big day in New York planned and couldn’t do it? I’m having a lot of people right now who are having to downsize their birthday cakes or cancel them. You just feel bad for any kid that can’t celebrate their birthday.”

The ice cream was a nice birthday treat for Artie.

“They had a free lunch there and also they gave me some free ice cream. It was mint chocolate chip,” Artie says. “My dad took my dog, Meg, home because she was a little tired of walking. We walked back to the house and gave my dad some lunch. And then I was too tired to walk some more so we just picked up the last couple of signs the day after that.”

Artie also got some fun presents for his birthday including a Nintendo Switch and some books about his favorite game, Minecraft. He enjoys creating pixel art with the moveable blocks within the game.

“One time I made a snowman and one time I made a sock,” Artie says. “Sometimes my cousins come over and play. I made some houses for them, but I lost that world. I’m making a new world.”

Since Artie, a third grader at East Petersburg Elementary, is home from school, he is getting homeschooled by his mom.

“I like doing writing,” Artie says. “Today I wrote about my favorite holiday. I don’t have a favorite holiday so I said I like them all.”

Artie also been climbing trees in his backyard and doing Orange Theory exercises at home with his mom.

“Lots of squats,” Elmer says.

“Wall sits,” Artie says. “And my dad goes on the recliner.”

“Elliptical,” says Jody, correcting, him. And they laugh.

Artie says he’s having fun at home. And his birthday was special.

“I did have a lot of fun. A lot,’ Artie says. “My mom put it on Facebook and everybody listened to her.”

“I would say thanks to all the people in East Pete, who pulled together to make it a really special day,” Elmer says. “It just really shows that we might not know each other personally, but to put out a sign for a little kid’s birthday, it goes a long way. I think it says a lot about the community here.”

“Little kid?” says Artie. “I’m 9 years old!”

