In times like these, it may be hard to take a second to thank the Earth for everything it offers us.

This year's Earth Day, which is Wednesday, April 22, take the time to do just that.

Earth Day reaches an important milestone this year; it will be the 50th anniversary of the nation's first Earth Day.

Eight years after Rachel Carson published "Silent Spring," a senator hosted a "national teach-in of the environment," according to Study.com.

The first Earth Day celebration was conceived during a politically turbulent time, when people questioned the United States' participation in the Vietnam War.

Earth Day acted as a means of putting aside all political differences to focus on the well-being of the environment. Since the 70s, Earth Day has become a global-scale mission dedicated to celebrating the Earth.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), an agency known best for its air and water regulations, was a direct result of the first Earth Day 50 years ago.