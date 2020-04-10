As the quarantines continue across the globe, people have taken to their kitchens to comfort themselves and their families with baked goods. Maybe your humble attempt has resulted in some cookies that have turned out as hard as concrete on the outside and runny as molasses on the inside. Don’t feel bad. Netflix has a show for you.

Artistically designed desserts, horrible bakers and a hilarious host combine in “Nailed It.” It’s a recipe for fun, and when you mix in a contestant such as Elizabethtown College alum Stephanie Blannett, someone with a sweet personality and self-deprecating sense of humor, you’ve got the icing on the cake.

Blannett, along her twin sister, Stacey, recently appeared on season four of “Nailed It” — the Netflix show hosted by comedian Nicole Byer and pastry chef Jacques Torres, which asks contestants with less than a teaspoon of baking talent to tackle the challenge of recreating extremely detailed artistic cakes and other desserts within a strict time limit. The show’s website describes it as “part reality show, part hot mess.”

In their episode, called “Chariots of Failure,” featuring guest judge and Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics Gabby Douglas, the Blannett sisters and another contestant were tasked with recreating Olympic-themed treats including cookies resembling medals and a three-tiered swimming-themed cake with blue fondant icing, decorated with synchronized swimmers with an ice-cream cone torch at the top.

When the judges tasted Stephanie’s cakes, they gave her rave(ish) reviews.

Torres: “The cake is not bad.”

Byer: “I’m floored …that your cake is edible.”

After the smoke cleared — literally, as the contestants were asked to set their cakes on fire by lighting the ice-cream cone torch atop their desserts —Stephanie was declared the winner.

Blannett won $10,000 and a mangled-looking trophy.

“I wasn’t even expecting to win,” says Blannett, a a West Pittston native. “I was just happy that I wasn’t giving somebody food poisoning.”

Blannett says she plans on using the money to pay back some student loan debt, maybe fund a trip to Africa and give some to her sister.

“She was actually the one that applied for us to be on the show,” says Blannett, who recently relocated from Philadelphia to Tulsa, Oklahoma. “She sent the email. We didn’t think anything of it. Then six months later, they emailed us and were like ‘Hey we want you on the show.’ We freaked out. I was like ‘Oh my gosh, this is surreal.’ ”

Blannett, who earned a masters in social work from Widener University after attending Elizabethtown College, says that she and her sister Stacey would watch “Nailed It” when they were living together in an apartment in Philadelphia.

“It was this big bonding thing. We would always joke around and make stuff,” Blannett says. “We’re really horrible bakers. Really bad. Like, really bad. I would not recommend you eat any of my baked goods.”

The competitive twin sister angle may have been the thing that piqued the producers’ interest.

“In grade school we were in the same classes and we would compete to try to get the higher score. She would always get the higher score. Stacey is probably one of the smartest people I’ve ever met in my life,” Blannett says. “In sports we were super competitive. We played field hockey. Climbing trees, hide-and-go-seek, we were always competitive. Still are to this day.”

Blannett’s personality and sense of humor, if not her baking skills, shines through in her episode.

“I’ve always had a sense of humor,” says Blannett, who works as a mental health therapist at a hospital in Tulsa. “I struggled in school growing up, so I learned at a young age that’s it OK to make mistakes. To be able to laugh at yourself and be vulnerable with someone — I use that when I’m practicing (as a therapist) all the time. It’s not only allowing me to laugh at myself and realize that it’s ok to make mistakes — it’s also mirroring that for my patients. You’re not defined by the mistakes you make, you’re defined by your actions.”

It’s that sort of mistakes are OK attitude that Blannett identifies with in “Nailed It.”

“I think the world really has this perception — especially with social media nowadays — that like things need to be picture perfect or you have to do stuff extremely well to get acknowledged,” Blannett says. “But what I like about the show is that it highlights that no one is perfect, and it’s OK to make mistakes and you can laugh at your mistakes. And there’s humanity in humility.”

