Its very name depicts the beauty of the mountain dulcimer’s sound.

According to experts, the word “dulcimer” probably comes from the Latin “dulce melos” meaning “sweet melody.”

And there will be plenty of that during this weekend’s Dutchland Dulcimer Gathering at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road.

The fifth annual event includes classes, a jam session Friday night and a concert Saturday evening.

Organizers say the mountain dulcimer, in addition to having a sweet and calming sound, is an easy instrument to learn to play. They will have extras for people to use if they sign up for classes and don’t own an instrument.

The weekend culminates with a performance featuring all the class instructors, highlighted by 2018 National Champion Wendy Songe and 2008 National Champion Nina Zanetti.

The concert also will feature local performers Dave Haas, Butch Ross, Bill Collins and Judy and Kirk House. Andy Fox will perform on guitar.

Classes take place from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The concert, featuring an array of solo and group performances, is at 7 p.m. Saturday. An offering will be received.

For more information, visit dutchlanddulcimers.org or call 717-419-1152.