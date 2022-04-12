Beginning with the season opening day on Saturday, April 16, Dutch Wonderland will be going cashless.

The family theme park, which recently announced its longest season yet, says that the park is moving to card-only, with mobile payment options such as Google Pay and Apple Pay also being deemed acceptable. Guests that arrive with cash will have the option to convert up to $500 into a prepaid card for use at the park.

In addition, Old Mill Stream campground and Cartoon Network Hotel, also owned by parent company Palace Entertainment. will now be cashless.

“Becoming a cashless park will provide guests with a better and safer experience throughout their entire day here at the Kingdom for Kids,” says General Manager James Paulding. “We expect to see wait times decrease for food and retail stores, and have added several Cash to Card Kiosks throughout the park to provide guests a simple and easy way to convert their cash onto a card.”

For more information on Dutch Wonderland's upcoming season, visit dutchwonderland.com.