Note: This story ran in print in LNP July 16, having gone to press before Gov. Tom Wolf imposed additional restrictions on restaurants and indoor gatherings and causing the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre to postpone its reopening an additional three weeks.

You’ve seen these symbols of the theater a thousand times: the smiling and frowning masks of comedy and tragedy.

Different types of masks will be an integral part of the return of live theater to Lancaster County, as Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre reopens Friday after its four-month closure, presenting the stage musical “Clue.”

For their safety, the show’s actors will be wearing clear face shields on stage, as they perform in the musical that’s based on the popular whodunit board game.

“We’re really taking precautions to make sure everybody’s safe,” says the show’s director, Dean Sobon. “It’s the first show I’ve directed where nobody touches” other actors on stage.

That includes the three married couples in the cast, Sobon says. The audience won’t know they’re married, he adds, and he doesn’t want to give the impression actors aren’t physically distancing properly.

The Dutch Apple staff and the audience will be wearing masks, too — except when they’re eating — as they return to the theater, which closed in March because of the novel coronavirus.

“Clue,” which the Dutch Apple presented in 2016, is an ideal musical, with an ideal cast, for reopening during the pandemic, Sobon says.

“It’s a small cast,” representing the suspects from the board game, such as Colonel Mustard and Miss Scarlet, Sobon says. That’s better for physical distancing on stage and in rehearsals.

The three married couples can share dressing rooms, single actors are in two others.

And, perhaps most important in this age of the coronavirus, the cast is made up of people who know each other well; many have worked with each other at the Dutch Apple or Prather Productions’ sister theater in Florida.

“They’re all people we know and we trust,” says Megan Orlowski, who plays Mrs. Peacock — wife of the show’s murder victim, Mr. Boddy, who’s played by her real-life husband, Christopher Russell. “It’s nice to be with people you know are compassionate and you know are going to work for what’s best for the community.”

Orlowski notes that each cast member wears only one costume through the whole show, and Russell says cast members rarely have to touch the same props — which include the weapons from the game, such as the candlestick, lead pipe, gun and rope.

Costumes and props will get extra cleaning through ultraviolet light treatments and other sanitizing procedures, Sobon says.

As they rehearse, “everyone is wearing their masks,” Sobon says. “Everyone is washing their hands, everyone is sanitizing.” Sobon says. “Everyone in this cast has been really concerned about making sure that everybody is safe.”

JP Meyer, the Dutch Apple’s music director and now also its COVID-19 safety officer, says the show also needs only two musicians, which makes it easier to keep them 6 feet apart.

Wearing masks

The first day back from the pandemic shutdown was “an emotionally exhausting day,” Russell notes.

“You get pulled out of this profession, which we all got into because we love it,” for four months, Russell says. “And to come back into this thing you’ve known your whole life, and have it be with people that you’ve known for so long” was a relief.

“But it was super-weird,” Orlowski adds, “because these are all people I would normally hug.”

Two days before rehearsals started, the state mandate that everyone should wear masks when they’re out of their homes came down from Gov. Tom Wolf, Sobon notes.

“That changed my whole perspective on what I was doing,” Sobon says.

“We are right now trying out face shields, and we’re going to see how that goes,” Russell says. “We do have the backup option of doing masks, which makes it slightly more difficult to perform. But we’ve done rehearsals with the masks, and it’s fine.”

Cast members may just have to use their bodies differently if the clear shields don’t work out and the actors must switch to masks, Sobon notes, so the audience members know which character is speaking.

Orlowski says she’s confident audience members will adapt to the actors’ face shields quickly — the way they get used to seeing microphones on their faces.

The plot

The show follows the plot of the “Clue” board game; at the beginning, Russell’s Mr. Boddy helps three audience members secretly choose the killer, weapon and room for the murder.

“There are 216 potential finales,” says Russell, who Sobon says functions like the narrator of the piece, helping the audience figure out the murder’s solution.

“Mr. Boddy is actually very fun to play,” Russell says. “He’s an emcee of sorts.”

Once Russell knows the crime’s solution, his character’s actions help the cast realize which of those finales they are acting toward.

Orlowski loves playing her character, too.

“Mrs. Peacock is your classic black widow,” Orlowski says. “She’s on husband number six. All of them have died under very suspicious circumstances.”

Safety first

Audiences will notice changes as they come back to the Dutch Apple.

The seating in the theater has been reduced to 25% of the venue's normal capacity. The theater had been ready to reopen at about half capacity on July 17, but, on July 15, the governor placed additional restrictions on restaurants, bars and indoor gatherings.

With so much of the seating removed to meet state mandates for physical distancing, the remaining tables can be placed more than 6 feet apart from each other.

Meyer notes all staff and audience members will have their temperatures taken as they enter the theater and will be asked questions about their possible exposure to COVID-19 for potential future contract tracing purposes.

The buffet items will be served by staff.

“We’ve reworked all the procedures about how (visitors) go through the buffet, how they come into the theater, how they exit the theater, how the bathrooms are going to work, as far as how many can go in and out, how we clean everything.” Meyer says.

“We got our HVAC system specialists in and they’ve revamped the HVAC system to increase the fresh air flow” in both the theater and the rehearsal space, Meyer adds.

“I am so happy to be here,” Russell says upon hearing about the air conditioning upgrade.

He and Orlowski had been acting in Florida before the pandemic.

“We both feel so much safer (in Pennsylvania),” Russell says. “I feel everything here is much more streamlined. In Florida, you never had to wear a mask to go in the grocery store, though I always did.”

“I think that one of the things people don’t think about ... is how much safer a dinner theater is going to be than a normal theater,” Orlowski says.

“This is an environment where we’re used to wiping down every table after every service,” she says, along with the chairs and the railings. “Having the infrastructure of a restaurant in a theater actually makes it so much safer, because everything is meant to be cleaned.”

Sobon, Russell and Orlowski say the show is performing an important service for the audience.

People need distraction, more than ever, right now, Russell says.

“I think it’s going to take their mind off the horrific news that we’ve heard for so long, and make them think about something other than what’s going on in the world right now,” Sobon says. “I think that’s what theater does.”

“We want this industry to survive,” Orlowski says. “We want this theater to survive and thrive.

“It was very comforting to know that, despite everything ... we’re all here for the same goal,” she says. “We want to bring entertainment to people. We want to keep everything moving in a good direction, safely.”