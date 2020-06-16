As businesses around the state reopen after the pandemic shutdown, the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre has an advantage over some other theaters in the area.

The dinner theater's seating consists of dining tables and chairs that can be moved into different configurations.

And they can be moved so as to keep groups of audience members at least six feet apart, for recommended social distancing.

The theater, which shut down in March in the middle of a run of the musical "Grumpy Old Men," tentatively plans to reopen to audiences in mid to late July, says David C. Prather, president of the Dutch Apple.

Prather talked about plans for reopening in the wake of the theater's announcing its schedule of shows for its 2021 season.

This summer's reopening date for the Dutch Apple is dependent on when Gov. Tom Wolf's administration allows Lancaster County to move into the green phase of Pennsylvania's reopening plan for dealing with COVID-19.

Prather says the theater will be making an announcement with specifics very soon.

"We're still in some talks about that," Prather says. "I can say we're going to open up mid- to late July, with a production of 'Clue: The Musical,' which was a show we did about three years ago for a limited run. "That was quite well received. The reason we chose to do that is because it's kind of a smaller-scale show.

"We've actually gone into our theater, and we have set up an entirely new seating area where all the tables are six feet apart from each other, which drastically reduces our seating capacity," Prather says.

Prather Productions' sister theater, The Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers, Florida, already reopened about a week ago.

Once Lancaster County's in the green phase, gatherings of up to 250 people will be allowed, with social distancing and other restrictions suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Prather notes.

Since the Dutch Apple was refurbished in 2016, it has had a seating capacity of about 328.

Prather can't yet say what the new, reduced seating capacity will be in the theater.

Once the theater has established a reopening date and can sell tickets for both "Clue" and a summer children's musical, "How I Became a Pirate," the new seating chart will be put on the Dutch Apple's website so audiences can see what the layout will look like, Prather says.

When audiences return, there will be no shared tables in the theater as there have been in the past; each group — families, couples, etc. — will be sitting at its own table, he adds.

After the run of "Clue," a musical based on the popular family board game, the Dutch Apple will return to its original schedule of fall and winter offerings: the musicals "Saturday Night Fever" from Sept. 17 to Nov. 7 and "Elf the Musical" from Nov. 12 to Jan. 3.

For the children's theater schedule, "How I Became a Pirate" is tentatively scheduled for late July through Aug. 14, and "Pinkalicious the Musical" is set for Nov. 27 to Dec. 31.

Buffet changes

Another change after the theater reopens, Prather says, will be in the "dinner" part of the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre.

Rather than audience members serving themselves as they have in the past, Prather says, "we will be doing a served buffet. The salad will be plated and brought to your table, and you will then be invited to come up to the buffet, where there will be a buffet attendant who will be handling all the plates and utensils, and will hand you your plate (of food) once you pick your items."

Audience members will also choose from a group of pre-plated desserts.

"Obviously, everyone will be socially distanced, and you'll take a little more time to go through the buffet," Prather says.

"I believe our patrons are going to really enjoy it, because you're going to have a lot of room between the tables," he says.

Dutch Apple staff members — other than the actors on stage — will be wearing masks, Prather says, and following CDC guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing the theater. Audience members may choose for themselves whether to wear masks during performances, he adds.

He says intermission times may have to be extended at some performances, so that the audience can go out to use the lobby restrooms in assigned groups.

Prather says the theater will continue its Thursday night practice of audience members ordering their meals from a menu and having them brought to their tables by servers.

In addition to the main-stage and children's shows this summer, the theater will also be offering tribute concerts, featuring the music of specific artists and genres. They include "ABBAFab" and "The Magic of Manilow and Streisand."

"In between 'Clue' and 'Saturday Night Fever,' we have a week of tribute concerts planned, and they are still a go," Prather says. The tribute concerts cover the music of Patsy Cline, Garth Brooks, ABBA, the Carpenters, the Mamas and the Papas, Elvis Presley, The Four Seasons and more.

Also this summer, the theater will be offering its Broadway Bound theater camps for kids.

"The first camps will be virtual, via Zoom," Prather says, "and then later in the summer, we will be doing in-person camps with some of the older age groups," for whom it is easier to help them maintain proper social distance.

Next year

During a recent online cabaret, the theater announced its 2021 season.

Main-stage shows in 2021 include the female-centric comedy "Always a Bridesmaid," Jan. 7-Feb. 14; the "Happy Days" musical, Feb. 19-April 3, which Prather says got high scores on audience surveys; "On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan," April 15-May 29; and "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" June 3-July 1.

Prather says the Dutch Apple's production of "On Your Feet!" which opened on Broadway in 2015, will be a regional premiere for the show. He notes Lancaster native Eliseo Roman, who performed at the Dutch Apple before moving to New York, played Gloria Estefan's father in the original Broadway cast of the show.

Because it was selling so well before the theater had to close in March, Prather says, "Grumpy Old Men the Musical" returns Aug. 5-Sept. 4, 2021.

The 2021 main-stage season will close out with "Mamma Mia!" Sept. 9-Nov. 6, which Prather says the theater has been anxious to produce for years; and "Miracle on 34th Street ," the musical, Nov. 11-Dec. 23.

Children's shows for 2021 include "The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley," March 5-April 2; "The Rainbow Fish Musical," April 30-May 25; "Disney's Descendants the Musical," June 25-July 23, and "No Dogs Allowed," Nov. 26-Dec. 30.

There will also be tribute concerts scheduled for two weeks during 2021: April 7-11 and Dec. 26-31, Prather adds.

Return to theater

Prather says the Dutch Apple staff has been sharing information with other dinner theaters across the country, through the venue’s membership in the National Dinner Theatre Association.

“This is a learning curve that the entire industry is having to deal with," Prather says.

Because the Dutch Apple hosts many bus tours at its theater performances, Prather says, he hopes the bus tour industry — which must deal with such issues as how many people can safely be on a bus at a time — can also start returning to operations.

He has gotten some positive feedback from the tour companies he's spoken with, he says, but also some "mixed messaging" from others. The tours that had already booked tickets at the dinner theater still plan to come, Prather adds.

“We’re hoping our audience comes back,” Prather says. “Everyone’s been sitting at home, looking at a screen for three months, and I think people are really wanting to get out of the house and interact with something live. “