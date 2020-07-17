Note: This story will be updated as LNP | LancasterOnline receives additional information.

The Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre is delaying its reopening, which was supposed to happen today, Friday, July 17, because of the new statewide restrictions on restaurant capacity and indoor gatherings that were announced by Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday.

Closed since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater had originally planned to reopen today with a production of the stage musical, “Clue,” based on the popular whodunit board game.

The theater's management is still re-evaluating when the venue can reopen, and will make an announcement soon, based on developments in the state’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The dinner theater, 510 Centerville Road, has put in place a variety of new safety precautions, including face shields for performers, an upgraded HVAC system with improved air flow, at least 6 feet between dining tables and temperature checks and mandatory face masks for audience members when they're not eating at their dining tables.

For the latest information as to when the theater will make an announcement on its reopening plans, visit dutchapple.com or follow the theater on social media — including Facebook and Twitter.

Pennsylvania’s latest pandemic mitigation guidelines restrict restaurants to 25% seating capacity and limit indoor gatherings to up to 25 people.

— Mary Ellen Wright