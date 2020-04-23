There is nothing quite like the experience of live theater.

But with venues closed in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, performers, theater operators, producers and music directors are finding ways to reach out to their audiences online.

Theaters around Lancaster County are streaming shows they recorded in the past, along with new cabarets and interviews about their work.

Personnel at those theaters say they want to continue to provide entertainment to those who are sheltering in place at home, and keep their venues in audiences’ minds for the eventual day when they can reopen.

This story will be updated as other local theater events become available online.

Here are some shows and cabarets you can see archived online, or watch live via streaming in the coming weeks — either free or for the price of a donation.

Fulton Theatre

On Thursday evenings for the foreseeable future, the Fulton will be offering a themed cabaret, featuring performances recorded in the homes across the country of actors from previous Fulton shows.

The free cabarets are streamed live on the Fulton’s Facebook page at 7:30 p.m., with a host introducing each new video.

The theme for this week's show, Thursday, April 23, is “The Fulton Funny Pages,” with comedic showtunes sung by such performers as frequent Fulton funnywoman Charis Leo and “Kinky Boots” star Darius Harper — all introduced by comedian Erin Maguire (recently seen as God in the Fulton’s “An Act of God.”)

The various videos from last week’s cabaret of duets can still be seen on the Facebook page.

Prima Theatre

For a donation to the theater or to support performing artists, you can watch full videos of past Prima shows you might have missed, via Prima At Home.

Visit primalancaster.org/athome and choose whether you’d like to buy “No Show Show” pass — a virtual ticket with a donation of $10, $50 or more — or a Superhero Pass for $100, which provides a $100 grocery gift card to an out-of-work performer.

Higher “No Show” donations offer perks to be collected when the theater reopens for live shows.

Either pass gives you access to stream any of a group of past shows, such as the recent “Calling All Kates,” “Retro Remix,” “Jekyll and Hyde” and “Motown Legends.” Some shows will be available online longer than others.

Servant Stage Company

The theater, which has performed its shows at outdoor and indoor venues around Lancaster County, is offering a Living Room Concert Series, streaming live on its Facebook page at 5 p.m. each Friday, and then on its website, ServantStage.org, starting the next morning.

The concerts, performed via videos recorded at home by past Servant Stage actors, include numbers from such shows from the theater as “Little Women” and the “Old Time Gospel Hour.”

Recent performers have included “Ragtime” national tour actor Daniel Gorham, from Servant Stage’s production of “The Civil War.”

Servant Stage will stream a question-and-answer session with the performers at the end of each concert.

The concerts are free — in keeping with Servant Stage’s “pay-what-you-will” admission policy.

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Prather Productions, which owns the Lancaster theater along with the Broadway Palm in Florida, is offering a weekly Virtual Cabaret of music and dance from frequent performers — filmed in their homes — of both theaters.

The free cabarets are streamed live on the Dutch Apple’s Facebok page, every Saturday at 6 p.m., but if you miss the live stream, the videos will remain on the Facebook page for you to watch at any time.

Recent cabarets have included several songs sung by couples who perform together at the theaters, a dance number joining videos from the homes of young performers who played orphans in Prather productions of “Annie” and actor Victor J. Legarreta— aka “Chef Vic” — singing “Come Fry with Me” while demonstrating how to make Buffalo wings in his home kitchen.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Ephrata Performing Arts Center

The theater’s artistic director, Edward Fernandez, is conducting a series of Quarantine Chats with both longtime EPAC performers and members of creative teams — music and artistic directors and more — from other area theaters.

Fernandez and his interviewees, including recent guests such as EPAC actors Jordon Ross Weinhold and Kristie Ohlinger and Larry Fecho, producing artistic director of Reading’s Genesius Theatre, are connected via videoconferencing software from their respective homes.

You can see the chats, plus other videos spotlighting EPAC performers, on the theater’s Facebook page.

Theater of the Seventh Sister

The Lancaster-based theater will present a series of original spoken-word pieces at 7:30 p.m. each Saturday evening from April 25 to May 23.

Audiences will see new and familiar faces with the theater company performing these pieces — in story or verse — that seek to find humor in these dark times.

Katherine Rossi, Jeremiah Miller, Michael Garland and Nicole Weerbrouck will present spoken-word pieces on the premiere episode Saturday, April 25.

The spoken-word evenings will be free to view on the theater's Facebook page and on its website.

The People's Shakespeare Project

The troupe announced cast members from its 2017 production of William Shakespeare's comedy "A Midsummer Night's Dream" will reunite for an abridged version of the play for an online audience at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 3.

The play was presented in Lancaster's Binns Park during the summer of 2017.

Visit the People's Shakespeare Project's Facebook page for future details on the presentation.