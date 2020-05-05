Health care workers are among the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To honor and thank them, participating Dunkin' stores (formerly Dunkin' Donuts) are offering a free medium coffee — hot or iced — and a free doughnut to any health care worker on Wednesday, May 6, in observance of National Nurse's Day.

The free coffee and doughnut are one to a customer, while supplies last, at participating Dunkin' stores.

Those seeking the free deal should identify themselves as health care workers when ordering. The deal excludes cold brew or nitro cold brew coffee, and cannot be ordered via mobile app.

For more information on the Dunkin' freebies, see the news release.

Nurses Week starts Wednesday and runs through Tuesday, May 12.