It started with the rescue of a dozen ducklings, and ended with 15 free cases of beer from Yuengling.

A tale as old as time, they say.

On the morning of Saturday, April 18, Susan Bowers, 60, and her husband, Carlos, 59, noticed twelve trapped ducklings in a storm drain at Penn Grant Commons in Pequea Township.

"It was kind of an odd thing," Bowers says.

Within minutes, Bowers called the West Willow Fire Company to assist in a rescue. A contingent led by Fire Chief Jason Topper arrived on the scene and, with the help of equipment used to lift the iron gates - as well as a duck call app on a smartphone - the ducklings were reunited with their mother. Usually, this kind of story would end with "and the reunited ducks swam away happily," but there's more.

Bowers snapped a few photos - the firefighters posing with some ducklings, the ducklings huddled together in a box - and also figured that that was the end of it.

Browsing the web later in the day, she stumbled on a post on the Yuengling Beer Company's official Facebook page. The post was in celebration of America's Oldest Brewery Day, a celebration of the venerable brewery's 190 years of existence. Anchored by an image of an elderly woman with a bottle of Yuengling in one hand, a piece of paper with "I need more beer!!!" in another, the post asked for photos from followers, with the promise that some would be chosen for beer drop-offs

Intrigued by the post and still energized by the morning's rescue mission, Bowers collected some of the duckling photos and decorated her windows with a few empty bottles and inspirational messages including "Smile" and "Enjoy today!"

"These great firefighters helped us rescue 12 ducklings from a storm drain in Lanc. Co, Pa today," began Bowers' caption, which ended with "Before they can fly...we need more FLIGHT!" a reference to Yuengling's light beer of the same name. Bowers threw "duck," beer" and "thumbs up" emojis at the end, hit send and didn't think of it again until she received a follow-up.

"I got a message one day, and this girl said, 'Hey, I'm really interested in dropping off some beer,'" Bowers says. "Well I'm thinking it would be a six-pack or a coupon for a bottle of beer or something."

The call was from Yuengling social media manager Skye Leppo, who had recently poured through the nearly 1,300 comments on the post and was struck by Bowers'. In all, three people were chosen for porch dropoffs, including a man in Philadelphia and a woman in Forty Fort in Luzerne County.

"I thought she had a really good story to share," Leppo says.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Bowers' special delivery is one of several recent community engagement initiatives from the brewery, ranging from donating money to various relief organizations to dropping off six-packs at local hospitals.

On Wednesday, May 6, Leppo arrived in Pequea Township with a van, a hand truck and 15 cases of Yuengling for the retired couple.

"It was really cute, they had a sign outside their house that said 'Yuengling Parking Only,'" Leppo says.

While Bowers says that she and her husband are fans of beer, there was not necessarily an immediate need for 360 extra bottles just for the two of them.

"It was sitting in the living room on display for a little bit," Bowers says.

Shortly after, Bowers spread the wealth to their two sons, friends in the neighborhood and to Fire Chief Topper and his crew at the West Willow Fire Company for their help with the ducklings and, inadvertently, for the free beer. She says they now have eight cases, potentially more than enough to outlast a stay-at-home order.

One has to wonder if, somewhere out there, those dozen ducklings are sleeping tight, knowing that they helped a local couple secure hundreds of free beers via a social media giveaway.

Just as long as it's not in a storm drain.

What to read next