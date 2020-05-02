Apparently a lot of people are buying what they are selling at Horst Auction Center, 50 Durlach Road, Ephrata, on Sundays.

Cars are lined up in the parking lot and the air is filled with music ... and Gospel readings.

This is drive-in church, Hopeland United Methodist-style. People drive up, park their cars and keep their windows closed.

The Rev. Paul Miller stands at a table at the front of the parking lot and speaks into a microphone and they listen to the service on radio channel 88.9.

It all seems simple, now. But in the weeks leading up to Easter, Miller wondered how he could bring church members together for an Easter service, given the concerns about COVID-19.

He said his interest was piqued when Gov. Tom Wolf mentioned that it might be possible for churches hold drive-in church services.

That's when the Horst family, who are members of the church, offered a solution.

They had a large parking lot at their place of business and a system to broadcast the service to members via radio.

Assistant pastor, the Rev. Russ Eberly, said Aubrey Horst told the pastors, “Let's give this a try.”

“They had the whole system set up in a day,” Miller said. “They had the equipment, they had the antennas.”

That raised questions, however. Would this violate Federal Communications Commission law?

They discovered that one part of FCC law carves out a waiver for religious organizations. But it comes with restrictions. In this case, the church can only transmit its signal for 200 feet at the 88.9 dial setting.

“It's an adjustable FM setting,” Miller said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The church also notified local and state police of their intention to hold services at the auction rather than at the church, which is located at 295 N. Clay Road, Lititz.

In announcing the location change to members, Miller asked them to keep their windows closed during the service to eliminate worries about spreading the virus.

That led to another quandary: Could they hold communion on Easter Sunday?

While he couldn't hand out bread and grape juice to congregants, he said he would be able to offer a blessing if they brought their own.

“I suggested they bring bread and grape juice or water,” he said.

When asked if some members might have snuck wine to the service, he said he was unaware if they had done so. But he announced to the members, “If your water turns to wine, you need to be honking to get my attention.”

Miller said while drive-in church is unique, it isn't ideal.

“I want Hopeland to be one of the first churches to reopen,” he said. “I want to see everybody back in the pews as soon as possible.”

What to read next