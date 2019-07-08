If you dress like a cow on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Chick-fil-A, you can get a free entree.
Tuesday is the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day at the national chicken restaurant chain, which has Lancaster County locations at 1579 Fruitville Pike and 2467 Lincoln Highway East.
What do you need to do? Here are the steps, according to Chick-fil-A:
- "Make or buy your cow costume (or any sort of cow apparel, really).
- "Wear your cow costume to your favorite Chick-fil-A between Opening and 7 p.m.
- "Receive a free entree! (Note: Free entrées for Cow Appreciation Day cannot be redeemed with the Chick-fil-A App.)"
The "Eat Mor Chickin Cowz" are the unofficial mascots of the nationwide restaurant chain that specializes in chicken sandwiches and other chicken dishes. The chain's branding includes the cows encouraging diners to eat more chicken.
Kids can receive a free Kids Meal for dressing in a cow costume. Entree options for adults include the Egg White Grill or Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours and the Original Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Nuggets during lunch and dinner.
Customers can visit www.CowAppreciationDay.com for a full list of redeemable menu items.
More than 1.95 million people joined in the dress-up day last year, according to a news release from Chick-fil-A.
“We are excited to celebrate the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day in our restaurants across the country,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “We are grateful for our customers’ enthusiasm toward this fun annual tradition.”
