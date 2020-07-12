After the surprise proposal at the Philadelphia Sketch Club and a beautiful summer wedding with our friends and families, David and I were fortunate enough to spend our 2012 honeymoon in Europe.

Our two weeks started in Norway staying with artist Odd Nerdrum and his family. David studied with him in France the previous year, and upon finding out we were coming to town, he graciously allowed us to stay with him and his family. His home is deep in the hills of Stavern, a sweet and friendly port town also known as “The Smile” of Norway. We fell in love with it. The weather was perfect, everything was close enough to walk to and David got to hang out and paint with Odd for another week.

Seemingly, it was a dream vacation. Odd’s property opens up into the North Sea. The water is full of enormous rocks that can be followed way out into the middle of nowhere ... where our story takes place. David and I went for a romantic stroll one evening and decided to shimmy down the rocks to dip our toes, because who wouldn't want to do that?

As soon as we got near enough to the water for the rocks to be slippery, David slipped and hit his head and knocked himself unconscious; then he slid into the North Sea.

Then I slipped and hit my head and slid into the water next to him. After two minutes of me screaming his name and pounding on his chest, he finally came back to me.

We dragged ourselves out of the water and back to safety, I started quizzing him because I was sure he was going to have a concussion. David didn’t know the day, didn’t know the month and he didn’t know the year. He knew who I was and where we were, but he didn’t know why. He didn’t remember any part of the day or the week or the previous two years. The surprise proposal and the beautiful summer wedding fell into the category of things he couldn't remember!

After an hour ambulance ride, a CT scan and 12 hours of first-hand experience with Norwegian emergency medicine, he was cleared of any permanent damage and was told he would have a headache for a few days. I told the doctor that if he didn't remember our wedding, a headache was going to be the last thing he would ever have to worry about!

We were cleared to leave the hospital and realized we were now stranded. We took a $250 cab ride back to Odd’s place and as we were walking up the driveway, David remembered. He recovered his memory except for the fall and the 12 hours we spent in the ER.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

We left Norway the next day and traveled through Denmark and Germany on our way to Paris. By the time we found a place to stay overlooking the Louvre, his headache was gone. We enjoyed four days there and then finished up with five days in Amsterdam, where we got to tour Rembrandt’s studio and home. This was a huge thrill for David.

During our departure, David decided that we hadn’t had enough excitement. In his luggage, he had a bag of powder that he bought to mix with linseed oil in order to prime canvas.

Enter airport security into our story. Amsterdam thought it was explosives, and JFK thought it was drugs. In the end he got to keep it. But it did add some color to our honeymoon story.

School District of Lancaster teachers Karen and David Stallings live in Rohrerstown. She teaches Spanish at Wheatland Middle School and he teaches art at Edward Hand Middle School.