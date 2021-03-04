Bright, outgoing, athletic, generous, fearless, caring, sensitive, happy. That’s how those who knew them describe them. They are smiling. Their eyes seem almost alive with intelligence and hope. But all of the subjects of Theresa Clower’s 160 graphite portraits are dead from substance abuse disorder.

Clower, a North Carolina-based artist, founded the Into Light, a national nonprofit dedicated to erasing the stigma of substance abuse disorder, after she lost her son Devin Bearden in 2018. The project pairs portraits and narratives of people that have lost their lives to substance abuse disorder.

Into Light runs at The Ware Center in Lancaster from March 5-26. The building itself is closed to the public, but the portraits will be available to see from the street. Visitors can scan a QR code that will take them to YouTube videos of a student actor reading from the narratives that go with the portraits. Lancaster’s show will be the fourth Into Light exhibit; Clower has also brought the project to Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Clower plans to expand the project to include people from all over the country, with aspirations of hosting a national exhibit in 2029.

A pandemic in a pandemic

Each exhibit features 41 portraits.

“I take 41 people,” says Clower during a phone interview. “The reason is that every five hours 41 people die in our country. And with COVID, it’s much higher. But people are dying every hour from this disease, and it’s been like that for a long, long time.”

Lancaster isn’t exempt from this crisis. In 2020, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 146 people fatally overdosed. That’s a 40% increase from 2019, which officials attribute to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time of a phone interview with LNP | LancasterOnline, Clower was working on portrait for a woman who had just lost her second daughter to substance abuse disorder.

“I’ve done five sets so far of people who have lost two children,” says Clower, 70. “‘The whole mission of Into Light is to erase the stigma and the shame associated with this (substance abuse disorder). And to give people opportunity to see people like my son and others who have died from this disease as the people they were. They’re all made up of light and dark — we all are. No one should be defined by that darkest moment.”

With Into Light, Clower and narrative writer Barbara Francois — Victoria Estes also worked on the Pennsylvania narratives — seeks to tell people’s stories and show the value of each life. Short narratives culled from brief interviews or answers to the organization’s questionnaire help to tell the stories.

“Everyone’s life has value,” Clower says. “The people that I work with had wonderful hopes and dreams — but they still have value and a voice in this epidemic. They can share their experiences. Just because they didn’t win that battle so to speak doesn’t mean that they don’t have value.”

Healing through portraiture

Clower is an artist, but she says she still kind of chokes on the word. She earned a fine arts degree in college, but spent nearly 40 years working in nonprofit management. She always wanted to get back into art, and it was a tragedy that led her back to her passion. But now, with her portraits, she’s able to bring some light to a dark subject.

At the suggestion of her daughter, Clower started drawing Devin a few months after his death. It took her three days. She used a photograph of Devin taken the night he died.

“It just spilled out of me. It was my first portrait, and I didn’t know what the heck I was doing. It took a long time for a graphite portrait, but it didn’t matter because I was just enjoying the process,” Clower says. “My time spent with Devin was very cathartic. I visited with very little detail of his face. I created it with my hand. I really felt like I was visiting with him.”

Then she finally finished it.

“There was nothing more to do,” Clower says. “I remember very clearly looking at that face and knowing that the last step was going to be a really, really hard one. So I put the portrait away for three or four days until I felt that I was ready to pull it out. And that’s when I signed my name.”

Clower says creativity is a common response to death for many of the families and friends she’s met through Into Light.

“Grief is a very positive creative energy — if you can turn it into that,” Clower says. “Some people really are immobilized. But there are many others who use grief in a creative way.”

An exclamation point

Devin was 32 when he died in February 2018. He had been struggling with substance abuse disorder for 10 years. Clower says Devin was gregarious, sensitive and athletic.

“He was 6’2” and lanky. We called him an exclamation point,” says Clower. “He was very vibrant. And he was a funny guy. He was very spontaneous.”

We’ve noticed a lot of characteristics, of young people specifically, that have substance abuse disorder, a lot of those personality traits.

“He started using drugs at 22,” Clower says. “He had lower back pain. He probably hurt it on a skateboard or a snowboard. He was always on a board. Some quote-unquote friend gave him some Percocet or something. That was the beginning of it for him.”

The first Into Light exhibition took place in Baltimore — the city where Devin died. Since then, Devin’s portraits have traveled with all the exhibits.

“I believe that Dev’s energy is a big part of this project,” Clower says. “And through this he’s having an amazing impact.”

IF YOU GO: What: Into Light exhibition. Where: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster. When: The exhibition runs from March 5-26. A special virtual discussion with Theresa Clower and other takes place 7-8:30 p.m. March 5 on Millersville.zoom.us. Cost: Free More info: artsmu.com/ware-center.