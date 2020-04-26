“Don’t touch it.”

Shelly Jones is sounding a bit like a broken record these days. Jones, a cosmetology and aesthetics instructor at Lancaster School of Cosmetology, is begging clients not to attempt cutting or dyeing their own hair. As part of efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all nonessential businesses closed on March 19. That includes hair salons, which means a lot of canceled appointments.

Here’s some advice from Lancaster County hair stylists on how to manage your mane until your next appointment.

Why it matters

It’s true: In a time when people are losing their loved ones, financial stability and precious time with friends and family, worrying about appearance can seem kind of silly.

So, why can’t we stop mentioning our split ends or grown-out roots in Zoom calls?

Sophia Zook, a stylist at Hats Off Salon in East Petersburg, thinks it’s connected to the stress of maneuvering day-to-day life during a pandemic.

“My clients are just probably feeling stressed that they can’t go out and then also not feeling good because their hair is not colored or cut or whatever,” Zook says. “I love making people feel good, and this is a time I would definitely want them to feel good, and I can’t do anything about it.”

Jones says hair dyeing in particular is a very personal routine for people of all genders.

“It’s almost like a ritual,” says Jones, who has worked at the cosmetology school for six years. “It’s very secretive. They don’t want anyone in their family to know they have gray hair. They don’t want their co-workers to know that they have gray hair. … It’s a very personal thing for a lot of people. They just don’t want to be seen in public without their hair a certain way or a certain color.”

Both women have been fielding questions from clients about how to manage their hair. Zook even created a list of tips, shared on Hats Off’s Facebook page, for how clients can cope.

Don’t cut it

Both Jones and Zook strongly warn clients — no matter their gender, hair length or hair texture — of the pitfalls of cutting your own hair.

“I think I speak for all stylists in saying we’re not going to disown you for trying to cut your own hair. We understand these are desperate times,” Zook says. “But, that being said, my concern would be that you end up being more disappointed with your home haircut than your grown-out haircut that you had.”

Plus, it takes more than just a steady hand.

“We know a little bit more about the way hair should be cut, and we cut based on the shape of your head and the shape of your face,” Jones says.

And now is especially not the time to try out a high-commitment change, like bangs.

“That’s always a nightmare,” Jones says. “People think you can just pull hair down ... in front of your forehead and cut straight across, and it’s not that easy.”

For shorter styles, Zook says it may be safe to have a partner try cleaning up the hairline at the neck with clippers. Always start the line low, Zook says, because you can always bring it up higher if need be.

But, if you can stand it, it’s really best just to wait.

Don’t dye it, either

After toilet paper and cleaning products started disappearing from store shelves, the boxed hair dye aisle started to look sparse, too.

That worries Jones. Those dyes are chemically different than salon-grade ones, making them more likely to damage your hair. When salons are able to reopen, she anticipates an influx of unintentionally brassy blondes and the results of other failed home dye jobs.

And yes, many stylists can tell when you’ve used a boxed dye, she says. So if you do commit a hair sin, it’s best to tell your stylist when you reunite so they know how best to help you.

“It’s going to be color-correction city,” Jones says.

She also warns against root touch-up products, as they will affect the way hair processes dye in the future. Clients might even discover a more natural look they like more, Jones says.

“Embrace your gray,” Jones says. “Let’s see what it looks like. Gray is really cool right now.”

For non-natural blondes fighting dark roots, Zook recommends experimenting with a zig-zag part, as it softens the starkness of a straight part. You could also get creative with your styling, she says, like laying a braid over your part to cover the dark roots.

Try a mask

Stylists recommend becoming acquainted with a good mask — and no, not the ones for your face we’ve been seeing so much lately.

A deep-conditioning hair mask can help all hair types feel better about a grown-out style or split ends.

Although typically associated with long-haired women, differently gendered people shouldn’t let scent or packaging stop them from enjoying the benefits of a hair mask.

Most come with instructions to leave it on for 5 to 10 minutes after shampooing. But Zook says you can make use of the extra time at home by leaving it on for longer to see even better benefits.

Cover with a plastic shower cap, and then a towel, to create some warmth to let the product sink in even more. No shower cap? A sterilized plastic grocery bag could work, she says.

If you can’t purchase a deep-conditioning mask, any normal conditioner left on for longer will do, Zook says. There are also many food-based hair mask recipes online that use ingredients like avocado and mayonnaise.

Jones, who has experience styling more highly textured ethnic hair, recommends Tamanu oil because it’s moisturizing, yet light.

“Their hair, it needs a lot of love and tenderness,” Jones says. “It’s very fragile.”

She’s heard that her clients and friends who typically wear braids have decided to take them out and go natural while at home.

That can help promote hair regrowth in spotty areas caused by tension from the braids, too.

Accessorize and try something new, safely

Need to cover roots? Try a thick headband at your hairline. Grown-out bangs? Pin them to the side with a barrette. Short style looking shaggy? Pop on a hat. Anything is better than cutting it poorly, Jones and Zook say.

This is also a good time to experiment with the less-than-favorite hair products you’ve relegated to under-the-sink-status, Zook says.

And if you decide you don’t like the result, toss the product in the trash. It’s still better than a botched cut.

Consider taking it easy, too. Both stylists say this is a great time to give your hair a break from styling and daily washing.

Zook believes patience and creativity are what will hold people over until their next hair appointment.

“I think a lot of people have good humor about it, too, and are realizing, we’re all in this together,” Zook says. “It’s not ideal, but you’ve just got to creatively get through it.”

