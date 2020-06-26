Bailey Shoaf and Sophia Watson, students at Donegal Junior High School, were among the top 10 finalists for junior group documentary at this year’s National History Day competition.

The winners were announced online Saturday, in an event that had to be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually, students who place first or second in their categories at the state level travel to College Park, Maryland, to represent their states at the national competition.

Shoaf and Watson won first place in the junior documentary category at the Pennsylvania National History Day competition in May.

Their documentary “Flying Against the Wind: Breaking Barriers in the Golden Age of Aviation” chronicles the life and achievements of Louise Thaden, a female aviator who held a number of altitude, distance and endurance records in the 1920s and ’30s.

The documentary includes an interview with Thaden’s granddaughter, Terry Von Thaden.

Donegal High School teacher of the gifted, Susan A. Heydt, says in an email that because of school closings this spring, students had to edit their documentaries at home.

Heydt says she watched the competition online Saturday with Shoaf and Watson — who were excited to see their names listed among the 10 semifinalists in the country.

They placed eighth in their category, she adds.

Also at the Pennsylvania competition, J.P. McCaskey ninth grader Xyla Carlson won second place in the senior paper category, which sent her on to the national competition as well.

Her paper was titled, “Broadcasting: Breaking Barriers Between a People and Their President.”

Other state winners

Winning third place at the state competition in May was Donegal High School graduating senior Taylor Barton, for her senior-division documentary “Coughing Up Cash: Sealing the Future of Philanthropy.”

In 2019, Barton won a national second place for her documentary on Clara Barton’s nursing work in the aftermath of the Johnstown flood.

Barton was also one of six recipients of Next Generation Angels awards, created by Ken Burns’ Better Angels Foundation to encourage a new group of young documentarians.

Also winning a third place at the state competition in May for junior group documentary were Donegal Junior High students Zoe Snyder, Corrine Watson and Hannah Slobozien. Their documentary was titled “Love Knows No Barriers.”

Founded in 1974, National History Day is a nationwide history education program for middle and high school students. It has regional, state and national competition levels.

Students can create a documentary, website, performance or exhibit, or write a paper about their chosen topic.

The theme for the 2019-20 National History Day competition was “Breaking Barriers in

History.”