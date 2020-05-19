Donegal High School’s production of "Peter and the Starcatcher" won a 2020 Hershey Theatre Apollo Award for outstanding play, it was announced Tuesday.

Elizabethtown Area High School's production of the play "You Can't Take it With You" was nominated in the same category.

Donegal and Elizabethtown were also represented among the nominees and winners in other categories of the awards program for high school theater, which was abbreviated this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards were named from among 20 casts of shows at 18 regional public and private schools that included institutions in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon and Perry counties.

Donegal and Elizabethtown Area are the two districts in Lancaster County that are included in the regional awards program.

Also from Donegal's “Peter and the Starcatcher”:

— Corey Kendig won outstanding lead actor in a play for portraying Black Stache.

— Brayton Alkinsburgh was nominated in the same category for playing Peter/Boy.

— Ashtyn Hess was nominated for best lead actress for her role of Molly Aster.

— Ian Marcello was nominated for outstanding supporting actor for his portrayal of Smee.

— Donegal High School’s Mitchell Scordo was nominated for outstanding student playwright for "Illusion."

Also from Elizabethtown’s “You Can't Take it With You”:

— Claire Fritz won for outstanding supporting actress in a play for portraying Alice Sycamore.

— Emma Buettner was nominated in the same category for playing Essie Carmichael in the show.

— Tori Bressler was nominated for outstanding lead actress for her role of Penelope Sycamore.

— Emma Creason was nominated for outstanding featured performer for her role as Gay Wellington.

— Jagger Gilleland was nominated in the same category for portraying Boris Kolenkhov.

The awards ceremony, which had been scheduled for Sunday, May 17, was canceled because of the pandemic.

The awards usually recognize achievement by area high school students in both musical and play productions.

However, because of the pandemic, only a small number of musicals were evaluated before schools were closed, and productions canceled, in mid-March.

The musicals that were evaluated weren’t included in the awards consideration, but will receive the judges’ evaluation notes.