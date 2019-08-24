When mental health professionals counsel patients, they seek to diagnose mental and emotional disorders and create a program tailored specifically to that person’s needs.

For most of society, that approach makes sense. But when it comes to members of Amish and Old Order Mennonite communities, therapies created for individuals may fly in the face of their culture.

“There’s a sharp difference between the individualistic culture and the communal culture of the Old Order groups,” says Donald Kraybill, professor emeritus and a senior fellow at the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies at Elizabethtown College. “When an Old Order person engages in a conversation with a therapist, that ... (Old Order) person has a completely different cultural, cognitive mindset in terms of how they’re thinking about the world. It’s not about them as an individual, so their mindset is upside-down compared to the mindset the therapist brings.”

Kraybill will address “Amish Spirituality” at WellSpan Philhaven’s Center for Spiritually Integrated Care annual conference on Friday, Sept. 6. The theme fits with WellSpan’s “Know Me” goal as a way to better know their clients. The conference is designed for clinicians and therapists, but anyone can attend.

“The point of the seminar,” Kraybill says, “is to provide an awareness for therapists of how the mindset of Old Order clients might be quite different from what theirs is personally and how therapists can develop empathy and understanding for how an Old Order client might look at the world differently.”

According to Kraybill, there are 58,000 plain-dressing people in the Lancaster area, which includes Lancaster and parts of Chester and York counties. Of those, 44,000 are members of four horse-driving Old Order groups. That includes 38,000 Amish and roughly 6,000 Old Order Mennonite. The other 14,000 are members of 19 car-driving groups. His talk will focus primarily on members of Old Order horse-driving groups.

Cultural differences

Members of Old Order groups see life through the lens of their community. That community is composed of immediate family, extended family, church leaders and congregational members.

Many times, Kraybill says, Old Order members who face depression, the sudden loss of a loved one or even abuse, will seek help from that community — of which the church plays a vital role — before seeking professional help.

“When you become baptized as a young adult,” he says, “you understand that for the rest of your life you will be yielding yourself to the common good and whatever consensus develops in the local church congregation. It’s a lifelong thing.”

That, he suggests, may be difficult for therapists to understand. For example, even if a wife has been abused by her husband, divorce is not an option in Old Order communities.

“In the individualistic world, a therapist might bring (divorce) to the table as a reasonable thing. But that would be cause for excommunication in the Old Order churches,” Kraybill says.

“Divorce is not a word that enters our language at this clinic, because we know it’s not an option,” says Stephanie Graybill, a licensed professional counselor at Plain Communities Outpatient Clinic at WellSpan Philhaven.

In cases of abuse, she says, the job of the therapist is to educate the community about how to increase personal safety.

“Working within the system,” she says, “keeping everyone safe is really the goal that we take.”

Societal changes

Although changes in society are more pronounced in the general population, they have a ripple effect on Old Order communities. For example, many Old Order members are now involved in business rather than working on the farm. Kraybill notes that has exposed Old Order members to different lifestyles and religious philosophies — especially in Lancaster County.

“There’s much more of a smorgasbord of Anabaptist churches that are not Amish, so Old Order Mennonites and Old Order Amish are exposed to other understandings of Christian faith, particularly how they think about salvation,” Kraybill says.

While mainstream Protestants tend to express their faith verbally, he says, Old Order groups are more private, expressing their faith in humility and “trusting that God will be a faithful judge.”

“That’s another part of the gulf here between the therapist,” Kraybill says. “You see, in older spirituality, a lot of this is not verbalized ... it’s about practice.”

He adds that it’s also important for therapists to recognize the differences in Old Order groups — something Graybill has come to understand.

“Each community has their own kind of set of guidelines,” she says. “If I’m working with an Amish family from Quarryville, for example, I need to know that some of their expectations are going to be very different than, say, an Amish family from Holmes County, Ohio.”

That said, she has been impressed with the way Old Order members support each other even when one of their own is undergoing treatment.

“One of the benefits of working with this population that I’ve never seen anywhere else,” she says, “is the amount of support. The first family session I had with this clinic, 42 people showed up.”

Kraybill says there is a misconception in the general population that may believe Old Order groups live a repressed life.

“I’m sort of focusing on the problems,” Kraybill says of his impending lecture, “but there’s just a lot of deep joy and satisfaction about communal culture, and part of that is fed by communal spirituality.”