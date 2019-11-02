Golfers of a certain age like to talk about “shooting their age.” If a septuagenarian can shoot a 70 or an octogenarian can register a score of 80, they still have game.
Donald Beidler has a different approach. On Monday, the recently turned 76-year-old played 76 holes of golf at Foxchase Golf Course in Denver. He began at first light and finished seven hours later.
But this wasn’t just about him being an ardent golfer. Beidler was teeing off for a cause: Mennonite Disaster Service.
Beidler and his wife, Anita, of Leola, have volunteered with MDS for years. Over the previous six years, they had been part of the organization’s Recreational Vehicle Project — a caravan of workers who drive to disaster areas to help rebuild homes.
“We did that six years in a row for the month of February,” he said.
They spent two years each in Louisiana, Florida and Texas.
Because of health issues, they no longer are able to volunteer, but Beidler still wanted to support MDS.
Last year, he played 75 holes and raised $10,550 for the organization.
“I don’t know where I got the idea ‘Hey, I’m 75, I’m going to play 75 holes,’ ” he said Monday morning after registering a par 4 on No. 14 — his 32nd hole of the day.
He wasn’t planning to replicate the fete this year, but after reading a book about people battling health issues who extend themselves to do outreach, he decided to give it another shot.
Beidler plays by himself and is accompanied by a golf cart driver. This year his children — Lorin, Lyle and Leanne — served as drivers, as did Rod Alderfer, who also has volunteered for MDS.
“I have a special feeling for MDS,” he said. “My son-in-law (Douglas Nolt) operates the warehouse in Columbus, Mississippi. It’s a good organization.”
Beidler plays the rounds in whirlwind fashion — he doesn’t line up putts or take practice swings — and groups allow him to play through.
During his golfing marathon a year ago, his scores ranged from the mid-80s to low 90s.
“I did make a composite par,” he said with a smile. “If you took the best score of each of the holes during the rounds I played, I ended up with a 72.
“I’m not really playing to score,” he said. “It’s just a fun way to raise money for a really terrific cause.”
Kevin King, executive director of MDS, joined Beidler on the course.
He noted that the Beidlers have served as loyal volunteers for MDS over the years.
MDS is a volunteer network of Anabaptist churches that responds to those affected by disasters in Canada and the United States. While the main focus is on cleanup, repair and rebuilding homes, the service also touches lives and nurtures hope, faith and wholeness.