People have found some pretty disturbing uses for ashes. Here are a few things to avoid doing with human cremains.
Snorting them: Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards admits in his 2010 memoir, “Life,” that he snorted a bit of his father’s ashes, though not mixed in with a line of cocaine, as he once claimed.
Cooking with them: In 2018, according to the Los Angeles Times, a teenager in California baked the ashes of one of her grandparents into sugar cookies and fed them to her classmates.
Eating them: On “My Strange Addiction,” a TLC reality show that ran from 2010 to 2015, filmmakers documented the bizarre case of a Tennessee woman who could not stop eating her husband’s ashes.