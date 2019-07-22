Don Shenk well remembers that day 13 years ago when when he first heard about “the Happening,” which is how the Amish refer to the massacre at West Nickel Mines Amish School. When Shenk heard the news on TV during his lunch break, he thought back to when he had photographed a group of boys on the fence outside the school in 1990. He sent the photo to LNP, which published it the next day.

The photo is opposite the dedication of Shenk’s new book of photographs, “Seasons of Lancaster County,” which celebrates the natural beauty of Lancaster throughout spring, summer, autumn and winter. The book is dedicated to the memory of the five girls killed and five wounded at the one-room school shooting in 2006.

“First of all, I’m a believer, a Christian; second of all, firefighter; third of all, first responder. And it’s like these three cords, other than family, make up my life,” Shenk says. “And that particular incident just brought all three of these in such a focus, in such an emotional experience.”

Shenk, a Lancaster County native, has also released a small pocket-sized photo book, “Lancaster County: A Keepsake.” The Keepsake series portrays different cities and areas in the United States, such as coastal Maine and Pittsburgh, so Shenk’s photography was a perfect fit for an installment spotlighting Lancaster. Both books were published by Schiffer.

These are Shenk’s first books, though he has been a photographer for five decades. Shenk, who worked as a correspondent for LNP, got into photography while in junior high school.

“I have not put it down since, basically,” he says. “I just love photography, always have. My mentor was probably my dad and more so my uncle. I kind of caught the bug from them.”

Shenk worked as a firefighter and for LNP as freelance photographer starting in the late 1960s. He still works as the New Danville Fire Company’s photographer. In 2016 he was named a Senior Fellow of the Wilmington International Exhibition of Photography, with more than 100 entries accepted into the show.

He always has been more interested in scenic photography than portraiture. The photos in both of his books reflect that. There are mud sales, barn-raisings and blossoms in the springtime; produce stands, Central Market and the Great Train Race in the summer; pumpkin patches, grazing cows and the Susquehanna River in the autumn; Tuba Christmas, covered bridges and sledding in the winter.

“I love to basically document what is taking place across the county. I’ve done it for years, and the majority of the pictures, if you take note, are the Amish in their environment, their natural environment,” he says.

Winter is Shenk’s favorite season — both to experience and to photograph. His favorite photo in the book is a winter shot of two horses pulling a carriage through the snow. It’s also used as the cover of the book underneath the dust jacket. Shenk titled it “Pressing On” after Philippians 3:14: “I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”

“I’m going down with my camera in the seat right next to me (in my truck), all ready; all of a sudden they just appeared out of a snow drift,” Shenk says of the photo. “I was able to grab a couple shots through the windshield, and nailed one.”

The publisher went with a different photo — of two Amish farmers baling hay with the help of a horse-drawn wagon and bailer — for the dust jacket. The Amish are important for Shenk to highlight in his photography of Lancaster, as he says they make up much of the county, and he admires their hard work and ability to forgive.

“I hope(readers) would see the solid work ethic, family ethic, faith, that a lot of the county cherishes as part of our community,” he says.

Shenk is now retired, but spends the warmer months working at Cherry Hill Orchards. Several photos of Cherry Hill appear in the books, showcasing their trees and produce.

Shenk says his love of nature drives much of his photography.

“I use a tagline … I say, God creates; I capture,” Shenk says. “And through the camera I see so much of the creative genius of God.”