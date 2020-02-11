Lancaster County sent two dogs to the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this year: GCHB Hi-Fi’s Caja De Tesoro CA, aka Fia, a 2-year-old Xoloitzcuintli, and CH Shura’s & H of RH’s High Voltage TKN, aka Elektra, a 2-year-old border collie.

The show, which began Saturday and will end Tuesday, is comprised of several components.

Fia and Elektra both competed in the Best of Breed competition. Neither dog won.

Wendy Jordan, co-owner of Fia, said that the dog “gave it her best.”

This was her second time competing in the Best of Breed competition.

“She just wasn’t this judge’s particular cup of tea,” Jordan said.

Even though she didn’t win, Fia was surrounded in the ring by her peers — some of the top-ranked Xoloitzcuintlis in the country.

Jordan and Fia’s day began at 6 a.m., when they left for New York City.

Jordan said they arrived at 10:30 a.m., cutting it close as all contestants are required to be at the show by 11 a.m.

After they arrived, Fia napped for two hours while she waited to show. Right before the judges came around, Jordan cleaned Fia.

Xoloitzcuintlis, sometimes called Xolos, are hairless. Before Fia went before judges, she was lotioned and wiped down to make sure her skin was moisturized and clean, Jordan said.

As Fia was showing, the Lancaster Career and Technology Center’s veterinary technician class, which goes to the show yearly, cheered her on.

Jordan has been training Fia since she was a puppy, and the dog began competing in shows at 7 months, Jordan said. By 1 1/2 years old, Fia was a decorated show dog, Jordan said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It’s not typical for a dog to do so well at such a young age, Jordan said.

But Fia is unique, she said. Xolos often are aloof and quiet, but Fia is “outgoing, personable and very fun loving,” Jordans said. “That pretty much sums her up.”

To be able to show, dogs must have a “happy attitude,” enjoy being around crowds, traveling and having strangers touch them.

Fortunately for Jordan, she said Fia is sociable and enjoys being around people.

Fia also is owned by James Boose.

Calls to Elektra’s co-owner Karen Mull were not returned.