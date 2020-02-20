On April 30, 2014, Dontre Hamilton, a 31 year-old black man, was shot 14 times by a police officer in Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee.

An employee at a nearby Starbucks had called the police twice to complain about a man sleeping on a park bench.

Both times, the police officers came to the scene and saw that he was doing nothing wrong. It was a public park, and he was entitled to be there.

A third officer, who knew nothing about the earlier complaints, confronted Hamilton, who was unarmed. In his statement, the officer said that Hamilton grabbed his baton and the officer fired the 14 shots in self-defense.

The documentary “The Blood is at the Doorstep” chronicles the aftermath of Hamilton’s death and his family’s search for justice.

It is the next film in the On Screen/In Person series, being held Wednesday at The Ware Center.

At the time of the shooting, filmmaker Erik Ljung was living in Milwaukee and his office overlooked Red Arrow Park, which was right next to city hall.

“The shooting didn’t make any sense to me,” he says. The subject wasn’t suspected of committing any crime.”

The officer was not charged. Much was made of the fact that Hamilton was schizophrenic, though his family noted that like most schizophrenics, Dontre was not violent.

Rumors flew on social media that he was homeless, which he was not, and racist rants and nasty comments ran rampant.

“The police department set the narrative and once that narrative is set, it’s hard to change the public’s mind,” Ljung says.

The officer was eventually fired and Milwaukee police are now required to wear body cameras. But those measures only came after vigils, protests and rallies were held.

“The family realized the justice system was not going to work the way they hoped. That’s when they started protesting.”

Ljung met the family at one of the first rallies. He wanted to help.

“My skill set is making films, telling stories,” he says. “I felt like this injustice needed to be captured on film.”

Without even realizing it, Ljung set out on a mission that would take more than three years to complete.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He became close to the family, which included Dontre’s parents, Maria and Nathaniel Hamilton, and his brothers, Nate and Dameion Hamilton.

Did being white make him the wrong person to make the film?

“One time I went to film a group of mothers who were meeting for the first time. They had all lost a child to police violence,” Ljung recalls.

“I was the only man in the room, the only white person, the only one without children,” he says. “After filming the scene, which felt very invasive and intimate, I questioned myself. Why am I making this film? Am I the right person?”

But he knew the story was too important not to tell.

“A lot of the cases (like Hamilton’s) don’t get national headlines, but every year, 1,200 people are killed by police and a quarter of them are people with mental illnesses,” he says,

Ljung and his small crew talked to nearly everyone involved in the case, including the police chief and the district attorney

He did not speak to the officer who killed Hamilton. This was a film about a family fighting for justice for their son and for others.

Ljung says that the most heartbreaking part of a film filled with heartbreak was Dontre’s mother’s realization that she was trying to reach him on his cellphone in the middle of the shooting.

She hadn’t heard from him in a few days and was just calling to check in.

As always, On Screen/In Person will feature a community panel before the film as well as a Q&A with Ljung after the film.

The panel will include Kristin Castner, an instructor with the Millersville University sociology department; Marquis Lupton, coordinator of the Crispus Attucks Center; Ismail Smith Wade-El, president of Lancaster City Council; President Judge Dennis Reinaker; and Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County.¶