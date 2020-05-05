Darrell Yoder has performed a lot of magic tricks in his life.

As Doc Yoder the magician, he performs at private parties and public events in the Lancaster area and beyond. He also performs as Uncle Yodie the clown.

But lately, he’s been in awe at an increasingly common phenomenon he thinks is just as magical: videoconferencing.

“For somebody to even imagine that this was possible, somebody was doing a magic trick,” Yoder said over a Zoom call on April 27. “I mean, magic tricks make you think about what could be possible.”

Yoder, a retired elementary school teacher, was preparing for one of his first magic shows done by videoconferencing. He performed for the Cub Scout Pack 184, based in Manheim.

He used two phones to make the show happen. One pointed directly at him as the stage view, used for telling stories and directly addressing his audience. The other gave an aerial view to his work station, so the Scouts could see his cards or other magic tools. The angle recalled the old-school projectors of school days past.

“Seeing the kids bouncing up and down with glee with their thumbs up is a great feeling when magic happened in their hands at their homes,” Yoder later wrote in an email. “Even if they never do the trick again, for just a bit they were part of something unexpected and magical.”

Staying connected

The magic show also marked the first time since February that Cub Scout Pack 184 met, albeit virtually. Their monthly meeting was canceled in March, as the coronavirus shutdowns were just beginning. Packmaster Michael Carney, also an elementary teacher, knew many students were equipped with tablets from their schools.

In addition to virtual den meetings — how packs are divided into age levels — Carney has shared videos recorded at home of himself demonstrating Scout skills.

He wanted to foster connection in the pack with a fun activity via Zoom, and since magic is an available elective within the program, Yoder’s show felt like a perfect fit.

“I think it’s really important for them to see each other and connect because at that age … it’s just so important for them to have those connections,” Carney said.

Making magic

All kids, Cub Scouts or otherwise, have a lot more time at home these days. Magic is a skill that requires relatively few supplies — just think of everything you can do with a deck of cards — and is safe in that it can be practiced as a solo activity indoors.

Sure, the thrill of impressing family members with a new trick can be exciting for a kid. But Yoder believes there’s a deeper empowerment at play when children learn magic.

He remembers one shy child he once had in class at Elizabeth R. Martin Elementary School in Lancaster, where he hosted a magic club for students. When she said she wished she could talk in front of a crowd like him, he told her he used to be a shy child himself.

“Magic can reach out to some kids that other things can’t,” Yoder says.

Make your own superhero

Looking for a little magic in your life? Here, Doc Yoder shares instructions for how to re-create his superhero trick at home.

“I am seeing and hearing about many superheroes in Lancaster. They include nurses, doctors, janitors, food service personnel, police and fire personnel, farmers, reporters, truck drivers, people who work in grocery stores, teachers, parents, etc.

“The superheroes also include the children of Lancaster who are not able to do regular things like going to school, going to the playground, playing outside with friends, participating in sports, music lessons and plays, etc. Every child who does what needs to be done, who tries not to complain or be impatient, who helps someone else and who passes on a smile to someone who is feeling down can be a superhero.

“You can make your own Lancaster superhero toy by cutting out the front and the back of the superhero that is shown below.

“Cut out the front and back of the superhero, but do not cut along the legs below the cape. Glue a coin like a penny or a nickel to the backside of the paper behind the legs. Glue the front of the superhero to the back of the superhero and write your name on the front in the white bar.

“Lay the end of the superhero with the coin on your finger(s) so that only the legs with the hidden coin are on your finger(s). You can balance the superhero on just your finger(s) as you fly around the room!”