Memory lapses happen occasionally to everyone at any age. For older adults they can cause concern.

Forgetfulness in later life is a normal part of the aging process, according to the National Institute on Aging (part of the National Institutes of Health). Like forgetting where you put your glasses, or someone’s name you’ve known for years, or the title of a recently watched TV movie.

These aren’t reasons to worry about serious mental deterioration or the onset of dementia, the NIA reports. Rather, they’re age-related changes in the brain that cause some seniors to take longer to learn new things, to have more difficulty remembering information or to misplace items.

Cognition function is a combination of processes in the brain that affects almost every aspect of a person’s life. It includes thinking, memory, language, judgment and ability to learn new things. Cognitive impairment is when someone has a problem with cognition, and it can range from mild to severe. It can also impact a person’s well-being and quality of life.

Cognitive assessment testing has increased over the past 10 years, the result of an annual Medicare benefit in the Affordable Care Act that includes a prevention plan for detection of cognitive impairment by a primary care physician, says Dr. Emily M. Pressley, a psychiatrist and chief medical officer at Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital.

Cognitive assessment testing checks for problems with cognition.

“Early screening is important in identifying cognitive problems, especially those which can be treated or preventable,” Pressley says.

She agrees with the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an independent, volunteer panel of national experts in disease prevention and evidence-based medicine, which recommends cognitive impairment screening in adults 65 years of age and older. Those younger should only be tested if there’s cause to suspect cognitive impairment.

Most patients who visit her office for an evaluation come as a result of a family member noticing behavioral changes or memory problems. Seniors should be screened for cognitive impairment if they, family members or others have concerns about changes in their memory or thinking.

The most common tests to measure mental functions through a series of questions and/or simple tasks are:

— Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA)

— Mini-Mental State Exam (MMSE)

— Mini-Cog

Pressley uses the MoCA test because she says it’s more precise. In July, the MoCA gained recognition when President Donald Trump, at age 74, told news media that he “aced” it.

The screening assessment, to assist health professionals in the detection of mild cognitive impairment, was developed by Dr. Ziad Nasreddine in Montreal, Canada, in 1996. In a July 23 interview with the financial website MarketWatch, Nasreddine explained that the MoCA isn’t an IQ test nor does it determine a person’s skill level.

“The test is to help physicians detect early signs of Alzheimer’s and it became very popular because it was a short test, and very sensitive for early impairment,” Nasreddine said.

The test is easy for those without cognitive impairment.

If the test results provide evidence of cognitive impairment, Pressley says the next step is to identify the cause. Additional physical diagnostic testing plus medication evaluation and screening for depression may be necessary. More extensive neuropsychological testing could be needed, too. A family member or someone who has frequent contact with the person can provide beneficial information for a diagnosis.

Pressley says preventable, treatable causes of cognitive impairment may include medication side effects, specifically anti-anxiety medications, sleeping pills, cholesterol drugs, narcotic pain medications, antihistamines or incontinence drugs, to name a few. Other possible causes of cognitive problems are thyroid disease, vitamin deficiency, stroke, tumor or trauma.

If a medication causes the cognitive problem, another would replace it. If depression is the cause of cognitive dysfunction, treatment would include medication and counseling. Should a doctor suspect early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, drugs may help slow the progression, but not stop or reverse the disease, Pressley says.

“People are living longer, which can lead to cognitive impairment,” she says, noting that a healthy diet, exercise, brain activities, socialization and medical awareness can help deter it.

