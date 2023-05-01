Here's a minor mystery for your Monday.

Getty Archives, the historical arm of photo supplier Getty Images, published a post on its Instagram account over the weekend that featured a photo from Lititz Springs Park.

The post, which you can see here, commemorated the anniversary of George Washington's inauguration in 1789. Having no stock images available from the 18th century (of course), Getty illustrated the post with a shot from a Lititz Fourth of July "baby parade," with a toddler dressed up as George Washington.

Next to the tot is a girl, possibly his sister, also dressed in full Colonial-era regalia - presumably portraying Washington's wife, Martha.

(The annual Lititz Fourth of July celebration is widely known; it's one of the oldest such events in the nation, and will be celebrating its 206th consecutive year in 2023.)

Now, here's the mystery: Getty has no information about the identity of these children - or even an exact date beyond "circa 1955."

So, do you remember this event? Do you know these children? Are you perhaps one of them?

If so, let us know at digital@lnpnews.com. We'd love to share the story with our readers.