At this point in the holiday season, the “eat, drink and be merry” mantra is on surround sound. And everyone, it seems, comes out of the woodwork. Maybe it’s the baby in the manger or the man in the red suit, the winter solstice or the year’s end, but whatever the reason, we seem to do little more than gather, eat and repeat until the calendar says Jan. 2.

The nonstop noshing does pose a wee problem — the snacks lineup can get a little tired. Be honest: How many port wine cheese balls have you tucked into already? Are you having unwanted visions of seven-layer dip?

Whether you’re hosting or bringing, consider mixing things up with this trio of make-ahead dips and spreads. Change is good! Happy snacking.

SWEET POTATO HUMMUS

Makes 2 1/2 cups.

Traditionally, hummus is made from chickpeas, so this is a loose interpretation featuring sweet potatoes.

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Rinse and scrub 2 pounds orange-fleshed sweet potatoes. Cut into 3- or 4-inch chunks and keep skins on. Slice 1 medium yellow onion in half and peel. Brush the onion and sweet potatoes with olive oil and place in a baking dish in a single layer. Cover with foil and roast until the sweet potatoes are extremely tender, about 1 hour. Let cool for 10 minutes. Remove the sweet potato skins and discard. Place the roasted vegetables in a food processor or heavy-duty blender and puree. Add: 1 clove garlic, minced; 2 tablespoons tahini; 1/4 teaspoon medium-heat ground chile pepper, such as paprika or Aleppo; 1/2 teaspoon salt; 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (and more, as needed). Blend and taste for lemon and salt, adding more as needed. Serve at room temperature with sliced fruit or vegetables such as celery, bell peppers, apples or jicama. Keeps well in an airtight container in the refrigerator for at least 3 days.

LENTIL PATE

Makes a little over two cups.

If you like pate from chicken livers, you will love this. In fact, you may come to love it even more. Using a similar technique to the delicatessen classic, this version features butter-caramelized shallots amped up with fresh rosemary, bourbon and nutmeg. P.S. Shallots are part of the onion family and have a delicate and sweet flavor.

First, cook the lentils. In a medium saucepan, put: 1 cup dried brown or green lentils; 3 cups of water; 2 cloves of peeled garlic, left whole. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Lower the heat to medium-low, cover and cook until tender to the bite, about 30 minutes. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Drain the lentils and transfer to a sheet pan to cool. Make sure to bring along the cooked garlic. (Cooking the lentils can be done in advance.)

Make the shallot-rosemary-bourbon business: Peel and thinly slice 3 to 4 shallot bulbs — you’re looking for about 1 cup. Melt 4 tablespoons unsalted butter in a medium skillet over medium-high heat, tilting until the surface is coated. Add the sliced shallots, stirring until coated, and cook until thick, jamlike and caramelized, about 20 minutes. (Lower the heat as needed if the shallots began to char.) Add 1/4 cup bourbon (booze-free option: apple cider) and increase the heat to medium-high, allowing the liquid to evaporate, 2 to 3 minutes.

Stir in:

- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary (from about 2 sprigs)

- 1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg

- 1/4 teaspoon salt

Blend the shallot mixture in a food processor or high-powered blender, scraping the sides of the bowl as needed. Add the lentils and garlic and blend until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

Season with ground black pepper to taste and refrigerate for at least 45 minutes. The pate deepens in flavor when slightly chilled. Serve with baguette slices or with sliced carrot, celery or apple.

REAL-DEAL ONION DIP

Makes a scant 3 cups

Like so many of you, I can still see the envelope of onion soup mix that my mom would sprinkle over sour cream to go with ruffled chips (of course). Here’s your chance to revise history and cook your very own onions for one heckuva dip.

Caramelize 3 cups of thinly sliced onions: You’ll need 1 large or 2 medium onions. Heat 2 tablespoons neutral oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the sliced onions, turning until coated with the oil. Lower the heat to low and cook, stirring regularly, until the onions are jamlike and caramelized, about 35 minutes. Be careful not to burn.

Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and transfer to a small bowl. Cover and place in the freeze for 20 minutes.

Puree the chilled onions in a food processor or high-powered blender.

Add:

- 16 ounces “traditional” or 2% plain Greek yogurt

- 1 teaspoon garlic powder

- 1/2 teaspoon celery seeds

- 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce (Anchovy-free Plan B: Pickapeppa sauce)

Blend until smooth, scraping the sides of the bowl as needed. Serve with ruffled potato chips or your favorite raw vegetables, crudite style, such as carrots, celery, bell pepper, cucumber, to name a few.

Keeps in an airtight container in the refrigerator for about 3 days.