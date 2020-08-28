Throughout 25 years in live theater, from the box office to acting and directing, Starleisha Gingrich has almost done it all.

But it was a prominent role playing a slave that helped Gingrich begin to seriously consider what she as a Black woman wanted to see in local theater productions. "I only came on stage about halfway through act one, where I belted to Jesus to set us free and then walked offstage and sat for another 30 minutes, until I came back onstage to sing to Jesus to free us again," Gingrich explains.

With the newly configured Disrupt Theatre Company, Gingrich hopes to fill the void of plays written and performed by marginalized voices, specifically Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) and LGBTQ playwrights and actors.

Disrupt is kicking off possibly one of the most upended theater seasons in history with a performance of "Smart People" live on Zoom, tonight at 7 p.m. Gingrich, who founded Disrupt, is directing the show. The performance will be recorded and helped with the assistance of TAIT, a Lititz-based group that has become one of world's leading live entertainment companies.

"We saw the opportunity and offered our help," says Lora Brasser, TAIT’s director of business systems. "We think it's a great way to bring theater to a wide audience at this time, and we're here to support how we can."

"Smart People" is a relatively new play, and one that the cast agrees is perfect for 2020. The play, which debuted in 2014 from playwright Lydia R. Diamond, features a small cast engaging in frank discussions on race, science and politics, all in the lead-up to the 2008 election and 2009 inauguration of Barack Obama.

"I think there's a nostalgia for 2008 that a lot of us are experiencing, though I don't presume to speak for everyone," says Gingrich. "I was watching that inauguration video a few times the other night and found myself choking up."

The cast includes Jason Genise-Gdula, Corey Landis, Jeremy Patterson, Natalia Quintero-Riestra and Lois Shih.

"I realized as I was first reading the text how relevant everything in this play still is, especially right now. With what happened this summer with the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a lot of the things that people maybe weren't willing to talk about are now out in the open," says Quintero-Riestra. "I had never read the play before being cast, but I was reading it and I was astonished that this piece of theater has been perfectly preserved for this moment."

The actors have settled into the Zoom setting, despite how jarring the difference seemed to them at first. In watching a rehearsal of the play's first act, the actors seemed fluid not just in speaking the play's often-verbose dialogue, but also muting themselves and dropping out of video to create as close to a "regular" theater experience as possible in the age of COVID-19.

"It's definitely different doing it virtually," says Genise-Gdula. "You usually have the sets going up around you, and the costumes and the lights and the people around you. I'm in my bedroom for this, so it's very interesting."

The performance will be available to view for a suggested donation of $5, which Gingrich says is to keep theater available to a wide audience. The crew is rounded out with assistant director Sophia Marshall, intimacy direction by Jace Meyer-Crosby and technical production by Marquis Lupton of the Culture Professional.

Gingrich hopes that Disrupt will be able to create new content on a regular basis, to fill a void both for live theater in general, but also a void in the types of theater content, period.