Making the difficult decision between filling a prescription and filling the cupboards is something that those struggling financially know all too well. If you find yourself facing this difficult choice, there is a resource available that may help.

United Way and FamilyWize have teamed up to offer the community free discount prescription cards to help with the cost of medication.

When picking up a prescription, simply show your FamilyWize discount card to the pharmacist and they will check to see if you can redeem any additional savings.

Cards may be used by individuals who are uninsured, or who have prescriptions that may not be covered by their insurance program.

While they do not expire and can be used repeatedly, the cards may not be used for prescription co-payments or deductible charges.

We want to remind people, especially during the flu season, that this program is available and could certainly be a help to those who are in need of prescription cost assistance. Anyone can participate, regardless of age or income, and there is no cost or registration associated.

These discount cards are widely accepted at all national chain pharmacies including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Kmart, RiteAid, Safeway and most local independent pharmacies.

Through this partnership, the free, easy-to-use FamilyWize discount prescription card helped over 1,500 Lancastrians save more than $112,000 on their prescriptions in 2019. These cards offer an average savings of 45%.

If your school or organization would be interested in a supply of FamilyWize discount prescription cards to distribute, please contact Audrey Lilley at Lilley@UWLanc.org or 717-824-8122.

Cards can also be printed directly from our website at UWLanc.Org/Familywize

Volunteer opportunities

For those seeking current volunteer opportunities, please consider one of these organizations:

• Help the Lititz Tree House Project construct a fully accessible playground.

Volunteers are needed to help with construction Wednesday to Friday, Sept. 16-18 (Phase 1) and Tuesday to Sunday, Sept. 22-27 (Phase 2).

If you are available to assist with this exciting endeavor, please register at treehouselititz.com.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• United Way of Lancaster County is seeking volunteers to assist with tracking and social distancing at an event at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

These volunteer shifts will be scheduled between Friday and Sunday, Sept. 11-20, in four- to five-hour shifts.

Volunteers will have a staff member with them at all times to help with answering questions and logistics.

If you are available to help with this event, please contact Yvette Ramos at yvette@lancasterbarnstormers.com to schedule your volunteer shift.

• Lancaster Votes, a nonpartisan consortium of 26 businesses, organizations and government entities dedicated to increasing voter registration, is recruiting volunteers.

You will be canvassing, delivering voter registration posters to businesses and setting up tables in key outdoor places to register voters in person.

(Socially distancing rules will be observed, and masks are required).

To volunteer, please sign up through the online form at form.jotform.com/202446419835055.

Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column.

For a copy of submission guidelines, or if you have questions about volunteering in Lancaster County, contact United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717-824-8122 or email Volunteer@UWLanc.org.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.