The Rev. Ronald W. Gainer, bishop of the Diocese of Harrisburg, issued a letter this week about the diocese’s filing for bankruptcy in 2020 and ongoing reckoning with survivors of sexual abuse by clergy.

The letter noted that on Feb. 8 and 9, the church’s present and past insurance providers met with survivors of abuse (individually, or through a committee representing their interests) for the first mediation session.

“The mediation process is an effort to work together to reach a consensual resolution regarding the survivor claims against the RCDH,” the letter reads.

While Gainer writes that he can't share much about the mediations, as they are confidential, he writes that “progress was made” and “all parties intend to continue negotiations and mediation, to reach a consensual resolution that will acknowledge the harm suffered and provide for meaningful and fair compensation for survivors.”

Gainer continues to write that filing for reorganization was “the only option” to the church’s financial situation, a result of legal costs and declining revenues. Because of the ongoing bankruptcy process, Gainer writes that the church’s annual financial audit, which is typically shared in “The Catholic Witness” and on the Diocese’s website, will not be released until the process is complete.

Gainer shared two links in his letter — one to financial updates to the bankruptcy process (lanc.news/RCDHBankruptcy), and another to information regarding the diocese's reorganization (lanc.news/RCDHReorg).

“I humbly ask for your prayers for our Diocese as we continue this process,” Gainer writes. “May God grant us every grace needed during this difficult time.”