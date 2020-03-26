The Diocese of Harrisburg has canceled all public Holy Week events, including Palm Sunday and Easter Mass.

The announcement was made Thursday by Bishop Ronald W. Gainer. He said the decision follows the recommendations of state and local government out of concern for the health and well-being of parishioners and after consideration of the decree by Pope Francis, who stated that in countries where movement is restricted, the bishop and priests may celebrate without the presence of the faithful.

"With the restrictions and recommendations from our state government, and in consideration of the highly contagious nature of this virus, it would be irresponsible of me to open our parishes while still in the midst of this pandemic,” Gainer said. “Please know the impact of this announcement is not lost on me. I, too, am deeply hurting by not being able to gather with the faithful for the celebration of Mass."

Gainer said that although church members cannot gather together for public Masses, "our priests will celebrate Palm Sunday, Holy Week and Easter Masses. Many of our Parishes are live streaming these Masses and I encourage the faithful to participate in Mass through these online means."

Parishes throughout the diocese have been asked to bless the palms used on Palm Sunday and to make them available for parishioners at a later date.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles