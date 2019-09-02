Dining out: What restaurants opened and closed in Lancaster County in August 2019?

In August, Lancaster County saw openings from two restaurants.

Two restaurants closed their doors.

Four restaurants announced plans for expansion, new locations or expected opening dates.

Here are the restaurants that opened in Lancaster County in August:

Lancaster Cheesesteak Co. opened in Lancaster city, at 43 W. King Street. The restaurant sells several varieties of cheesesteaks named after city streets, as well as red beet eggs, pretzels, chips and whoopie pies.

Plough opened in Lancaster city in the Marriott, at 25 S. Queen Street. The restaurant, which replaced the Penn Square Grille, features classic American dishes.

Here are the restaurants that closed in Lancaster County in August:

Cafe di Vetro in Lancaster city, at 400 N. Prince Street, put a sign on its window saying that the coffee shop will be closed "until further notice."

JoBoys Brewpub in Lititz, at 27-31 E. Main Street, announced that the pub closed in mid-July and will not be reopening because of "lease issues."

Here is the latest restaurant news that came in August:

York-based Collusion Tap Works announced intentions of opening a new taproom in Lititz. It will be located at 5 Juniper Lane, and will offer 16 taps, along with Pennsylvania-produced liquors.

Passenger Coffee Roasters announced a new production center with a new coffee shop coming soon. The new shop will be at 131 N. Plum Street, in the former home of Cycle Circle, a bike shop that closed in 2017.

Blazin' J's announced that a location would open in the spot previously occupied by Tropical Smoothie Cafe on 15 E. King Street in Lancaster city. Billed as the “home of the hot chicken sandwich,” Blazin’ J’s will offer Southern-style chicken sandwiches as well as chicken & waffles, chicken tenders, grilled chicken salads and fries. It is slated to open around Oct. 1.

Our Town Brewery received a grant to open a small craft brewery and restaurant at 252 N. Prince Street in Lancaster city. It could open in late 2019 or early 2020.