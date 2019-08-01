In July, four restaurants opened.

One restaurant closed and five restaurants announced later openings or related news.

Here are the restaurants that opened in July 2019

Sheetz opened in Lancaster, at 518 Greenfield Road. This location has made-to-order food, snacks, drinks and beer.

KC's Italian Ice opened in Lancaster city, at 617 W. Orange Street. The walkup window offers several flavors of Italian ice, including cherry, mango, and root beer. The window will be open until mid-October.

Hinkle's Restaurant, at 261 Locust Street in Columbia, finished renovations and their expansion, including adding a new 1930s-style soda fountain.

Dutch Country Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels opened in Mount Joy, at 26 W. Main Street. The restaurant offers soft pretzels, ice cream dishes and cones.

Here is the restaurant that closed in July 2019

Pour Craft Food and Drink closed on July 20 in Lancaster city, at 114 N. Prince Street. The owners closed the restaurant to "slow down, refocus on family, and pass the torch to those with more energy." The restaurant opened in September 2011.

Here is restaurant news announced in July 2019

Raney Cellars Brewing Company is in the works, at 11 Manor Avenue in Millersville. The brewery will have a rotating selection of beers, and an open area with room for food trucks. The expected opening is in September.

Dunkin' announced a new location in Mountville, at 3929 Columbia Avenue. The restaurant will feature coffee, donuts and sandwiches. The expected opening is early fall.

Scratch Bakes will be coming to Lancaster city, at 11 W. Chestnut Street. The restaurant will feature salads, sandwiches, wraps and cupcakes. The restaurant is slated to open sometime this winter.

Mad Chef Craft Brewing in East Petersburg, at 2023 Miller Road, will be expanding. The restaurant will add a patio with casual furniture, firepit tables and a section for outdoor games. A taproom will also be added. The expansion is projected to be done by October.

Noodle Shack in Warwick Township, at 1032 Lititz Pike, will open August 1. The restaurant will have ramen, pho, stir fry, rice dishes and teriyaki, among other things.