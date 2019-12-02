Last month, Lancaster County saw openings from 8 restaurants.

Three restaurants closed their doors, and three restaurants made big announcements.

Here are the restaurants that opened in Lancaster County in Nov. 2019

Casa Carlo Italian Market opened in Lancaster city, at 101 N. Queen Street. It sells a variety of Italian grocery items, as well as sandwiches, salads and freshly made pasta, meatballs and mozarella.

Yahi Poke opened in Lancaster city, at 101 N. Queen Street. It sells a variety of poke and hibachi bowls made with rice, protein, vegetables, sauces and other toppings.

Lancaster Downtown Deli opened in Lancaster city, at 45 N. Market Street. It sells sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches and house-made salads, among other foods.

EVO 206 Coffee Co. opened in Elizabethtown, in the Hub on Market, at 206 S. Market Street. The restaurant sells coffee drinks, smoothies and sandwiches.

Blazin' J's opened in Lancaster city, at 15 E. King Street. The restaurant sells chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and chicken salad, as well as waffles and fries.

Pop opened in Lancaster city, at 144 N. Prince Street. The shop sells every flavor of Emma's Gourmet Popcorn, a home-based popcorn business in New Holland.

Whisk Cafe opened in Elizabethtown, at 98 Masonic Drive. The cafe sells breakfast and lunch, as well as a variety of drink options.

Conway Social Club opened in Lancaster city, at 28-30 E. King Street. The speakeasy-esque bar is the upstairs bar at Annie Bailey's Irish Public House.

Here are the restaurants that closed in Lancaster County in Nov. 2019

Goldie's Bakery in Lancaster city, at 170 E. King Street, closed. The restaurant featured entrees and sandwiches. It also had a separate bakery with breads, muffins and specialty treats.

Limerick Neighborhood Delicatessen in Lancaster city, at 601 N. Lime Street, which has been closed in September, will remain closed. The cost of upgrades and renovations was too high of a risk, said owner Michael Sirianni.

Tsunami Express in Lancaster city, at 255 N. Queen Street, closed. The owner, Kar Lee, said that the restaurant space will soon become a Puerto Rican restaurant.

Here are the restaurant-related announcements made in Nov. 2019

Owners of York-based The Old Republic Distillery announced that they would be opening a new location in Ephrata, at 333 State Street. The tasting room will feature Pennsylvania-produced beers, including ones from St. Boniface, Black Forest and Pour Man's breweries in Ephrata.

Rendezvous Steak Shop in Lancaster city, at 239 W. King Street, announced that it will be closing its doors in December. What's next for the restaurant wasn't immediately made clear.

Gypsy Kitchen, which operates out of the Lancaster Theological Seminary at 555 W. James Street, announced that it will be closing in late December and re-opening at the Columbia Market House.

