Dining out: What restaurants opened and closed in Lancaster County in Dec. 2019?

December saw openings from five restaurants in Lancaster County in December.

Two restaurants closed.

Four restaurants announced news, updates or intentions of expansion.

Here are the restaurants that opened in Lancaster County in Dec.

El Rincon Ponceno opened in Lancaster city, at 255 N. Queen Street, replacing Tsunami Express, a sushi restaurant that closed Nov. 22. El Rincon Ponceno sells empanadillas, as well as mofongo.

C'est La Vie opened in Lancaster city in part of former Carr's Restaurant, at 18 N. Market Street. The restaurant sells a variety of sandwiches and brick oven pizza as well as dinner entrees such as chicken, lamb shank, duck confit and steak.

BrickHouse Coffee & Kitchen opened in Strasburg, at 53 Refton Road. The restaurant features a breakfast and lunch menu and sells a variety of pastries and egg dishes.

Dunkin' opened in West Hempfield Township, at 3929 Columbia Ave. It features the standard menu of Dunkin', with coffee, donuts and sandwiches.

Paradise Junction Cafe opened in Paradise Township, at 3373 Lincoln Highway East. The cafe features soups, salads, sandwiches and burgers, as well as several main-course entrees and breakfast options.

Here is the restaurant that closed in Lancaster County in Dec.

Isaac's in Manheim Township, at 1559 Manheim Pike in Granite Run Square, closed. Isaac’s CEO Mike Weaver said the decision to close the restaurant was prompted by some newer shopping centers that have opened nearby as well as repairs he said would be needed in the space.

Rendezvous Steak Shop in Lancaster city, at 239 W. King St., has closed. The owner, Roger Gaspari, is retiring.

Restaurant news for Lancaster County that came out in Dec.

The new owner of the Accomac Inn, at 6330 River Drive in Hellam Township, has been selling some of the contents of the old inn. Details were not given on the plans for the historic inn.

The owners of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire are planning on opening a new restaurant in Manheim, at 1 S. Charlotte Street. The restaurant will have a sit-down component, a market area and a cafe, and will feature the company's wine, beer and spirits.

The owners of Blazin' J's announced that they will open a second location at Park City Center. The restaurant sells chicken sandwiches, chicken salad, waffles and more.

SquireSide Cafe in New Holland, at 504 E. Main Street, has been bought and will reopen as a Coffee Co. It will have the same menu as the other restaurants, featuring a variety of salads and sandwiches as well as breakfast items such as pancakes, egg dishes and breakfast sandwiches.

