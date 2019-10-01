Dining out: What restaurants opened and closed in Lancaster County in Sept. 2019?

In September, Lancaster County saw openings from 7 restaurants.

Two restaurants closed permanently.

Three other restaurants announced plans for future openings and expansions.

Here are the restaurants that opened in Lancaster County in Sept. 2019

Josephine's Downtown opened in Lancaster city in the former location of Carr's Restaurant, at 50 W. Grant Street. The new fine-dining restaurant, which operates with 20 employees, features French and Asian-inspired cuisine under executive chef Daniel LeBoon, a part owner who formerly owned Josephine’s in Marietta, a restaurant he operated from 2004 until 2011.

Passenger Coffee Roasters opened a new coffee shop location in Lancaster city, at 131 N. Plum Street. The shop will serve coffee drinks, teas and pastries.

Donnie's Ice Cream Shop opened in Denver, at 323 Main Street. Donnie’s Ice Cream Shop features hand-dipped and soft-service ice cream as well as milkshakes and sundaes. There are also hot dogs, hamburgers, pulled pork, subs, chicken tenders and French fries.

Melissa's Country Grille opened in Quarryville, at 1426 Lancaster Pike. The restaurant features burgers and sandwiches as well as soups and salads. The breakfast menu includes egg dishes as well as pancakes and French toast.

Cafe di Vetro has reopened in Lancaster city, at 400 N. Prince Street. The store had been mostly closed since May. A manager said the shop has resumed normal operations.

Raney Cellars Brewing Co. opened in Millersville, at 11 Manor Avenue. Raney Cellars, with 10 taps, will offer one of its beers — a kolsch — continually. A rotating lineup of choices will be offered by the other nine. Adding to the array of tastes will be barrel aging in the stone cellar.

Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard opened in Quarryville, at 790 Little Britain Road North. Britain Hill specializes in sweet wines such as sangria and Niagara varieties, produced at Britain Hill in collaboration with Brookmere Winery in Belleville, Mifflin County.

Here are the restaurants that closed in Lancaster County in Sept. 2019

Piccola Italian Bistro in Kinzers, at 3572 Lincoln Highway East, has closed. Attempts to reach out to the owner were not returned.

Ruby Tuesday in East Lampeter Township, at 35 S. Willowdale Drive, closed. The company said, “While it is never an easy decision to close restaurants, the closures are a necessary step as we focus on executing on our long-term growth strategy and building a stronger business for the future."

Restaurant planned openings, announcements for Sept. 2019

New Holland Coffee Co. announced that it was planning to open a new shop in downtown Lancaster, at 29 E. King Street.

Blade & Spade Coffee Apothecary announced intentions of opening a wellness cafe in Lancaster city, at 401 W. Walnut Street. The food and coffee aspects, she said, will be focused on direct trade, single-origin coffees containing medicinal herbs, wild-forage foods and in-season produce from regenerative local farms.

Tom Allen's Lancaster Downtown Deli announced it will likely be opening in Lancaster city, at 45 N. Market Street, in mid-October. The deli will offer meats, cheeses, a salad bar, soups, sandwiches, desserts and breakfast items including granola, french toast, omelets and egg sandwiches.

