If you see one or more people dancing with reckless abandon on Saturday night at Tellus360, have no fear – it's likely that it’s just revelers enjoying the new single “Crazy’s Got its’ Perks” by Dimestore Dolls to its purest intent.

The latest in a series of single releases from the band in anticipation of its debut album slated for March, “Crazy’s Got its’ Perks” was primarily written by singer, guitarist and songwriter Kelly Buchanan. To celebrate the release, the band is playing a free show on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Tellus360. The single release show follows similar release shows for songs “The River Obeys” and “Lay Down the Law.”

The song’s distinct groove grabs you from the opening seconds, buoyed by Buchanan’s lyrics about embracing your otherness. Laughter pervades the track, adding to the feeling that pressing play on “Crazy’s Got its’ Perks” is like opening the door to a fun party.

“We wanted the song to have a festive party vibe, that's kind of what it's about,” Buchanan says. “I recorded that vocal live in an isolation booth, and then the backup singers were in the main room. I feel like I feed off of them live. We literally had a party in the studio and did the vocals that way so we could feed off of each other. There was a lot of laughter in every take.”

The song’s origins date back to 2016, when the original incarnation of Dimestore Dolls, featuring Liz Fulmer and Donna Volles, created the initial pieces of the track. In a turn of events due to comfortability of recording in the studio in the age of COVID-19, Volles returned to record bass on the song. Thanks to Buchanan’s friendship with the members of the band Fountains of Wayne, Buchanan also enlisted Fountains drummer Bryan Young, who recorded a handful of auxiliary percussion tracks in his home studio and sent them to Bobby Gentilo at Right Coast Recording, where Dimestore Dolls are recording their album.

The song is rounded out by Christy Engel on drums, Chris Walen on guitar and vocals, Scott Frencheck on keyboard and vocals and Mollie Swartz and Jeanette Stillman on additional vocals.

Buchanan says that the band plans on doing at least one more single release show prior to the full album’s release in March. Tellus attendees can expect a show balanced evenly between Buchanan originals and covers sung by the revolving trio of Buchanan, Stillman and Swartz. “It's a basic celebration, like an 'I'm gonna have fun no matter what' type of song,’” says Buchanan. “Celebrating music is certainly part of that, because it's something that keeps you going, as my grandmother always tells me.”

Dimestore Dolls play from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Tellus360 on Saturday, Nov. 6.