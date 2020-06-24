A digital cookbook called “Pennsylvania Vegetables” will be released in August in observance of Pennsylvania Produce Month.

And you can be part of it.

The Pennsylvania Vegetable Marketing & Research Program is putting out the e-book, which will be filled with recipes, videos, tips and other interactive content from throughout the Keystone State food chain — from farmers to foodies, kids to chefs, nutritionists to bloggers and more.

You can submit content to be part of the e-book, and can request a free digital download once the book is ready.

Your submission can be anything that celebrates Pennsylvania vegetables — original veggie recipes, canning instructions, vegetable preparation tips, messages, videos, local stories, shout-outs to your favorite farmer or chef, and more.

For more information on submissions, or to request a free copy of the e-book in August, visit paveggies.org or bit.ly/PAVeggieBook.