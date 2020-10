Quarantined at home this spring, people across Lancaster County dug in and planted their own food. So many people gardened this year that Bucks County-based Burpee Seeds paused new orders to catch up.

Now that we’ve had a few frosts, how did your garden grow?

Share your garden experience with us below and email your photos to Erin Negley, enegley@LNPnews.com for a future LNP | LancasterOnline story. Photos can also be tagged on social media with #LNPgarden.