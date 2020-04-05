As news coverage of this terrible pandemic started months ago, I began thinking more and more of my maternal grandparents, Arthur and Edith Forrey.

In the fall of 1918, as the Spanish flu broke out in America, they were dirt poor, living in West Willow with their five children. My grandmother was pregnant with my mother.

My mother’s oldest sister told me that the flu hit the children of the family first.

She helped her parents take care of the younger ones until she, herself, got sick. Then Grandmother got the flu, and my grandfather was literally the “last man standing,” doing his best to care for all of them.

In December, my grandmother gave birth to my mother (Arline Forrey Kempf). Their youngest daughter, Catherine, was still ill with the flu, and succumbed to the virus on Feb. 9, 1919, just a few months shy of her third birthday.

She was just one of over 675,000 Americans who died from that pandemic. (It is now estimated that one-third of the world’s population was infected with the Spanish flu.)

I’ve often thought of them enduring such hardship and hope that I inherited some of my grandfather’s strong immune system as well as my grandmother’s inner strength.

It’s very hard for me to imagine how they managed to make it through those days of crisis. But they did, and they went on to have three more children!

So, I’m not going to complain about isolation, social distancing, etc., during this COVID-19 outbreak, no matter how long it takes.

Unlike my grandparents, I can entertain myself indoors with TV and crafts. I can connect with loved ones by phone, text, social media, etc.

I can go outdoors and immerse myself in the healing beauty of nature. I’ve been able to stock up on food, medicine and other supplies.

I am so blessed.

The author lives in Lancaster. To learn more about the effect on Lancaster County of the 1918 pandemic, which involved an H1N1 virus causing what was nicknamed the Spanish flu, visit bit.ly/1918FluLancaster.

