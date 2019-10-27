PHILADELPHIA — In the future, our houses may react to what’s happening in the air around and in them.

We might have to go into an emergency shelter with common insects we’ll need to raise for food.

We might use robot nannies to feed our babies. We might even try to thwart optical scanners and facial-recognition software using unusual type fonts or face decorations.

These are some of the future scenarios artists and designers have been thinking about as they’ve created the 100 or so items and displays now on exhibit in “Designs for Different Futures” at Philadelphia Museum of Art.

“Art, craft, design science, engineering, technology and pure imagination reside side by side and across creative boundaries in our show,” Kathryn Hiesinger, one of the curators of the exhibit, said at a recent preview of the show.

The exhibit is an unusual one for an art museum, where visitors are accustomed to looking at paintings and sculptures.

While some of the items in the exhibit are practical, technical innovations with eye-catching design, other displays serve as a meditation on how design and architecture might be used to cope with future challenges we can barely imagine.

Houses that ‘breathe’?

Walking into the exhibit, visitors’ eyes are inevitably drawn to a giant glowing blob, titled “Another Generosity” and created by a Finnish architecture firm.

Architect Eero Lundén says the work he created with his company is meant to let visitors imagine how future homes might work with the environment.

What looks like a giant plastic sphere, filled with tubes and lit from within, is sort of a mini-ecosystem that expands and contracts based on the air pressure in Philadelphia and the amount of carbon dioxide visitors are breathing out. Visitors can even duck into the interior of the object to experience how the piece seems to breathe, changing in size minute to minute.

“We’re not saying this is what building will be in the future,” Lundén says. “We’re saying can we create systems that can actually be generous, beneficial to people, and always toward nature.”

‘Handmaid and beyond

One corner of the exhibit contains a grouping of objects that could make visitors ponder how our lives and privacy will interact with social norms and technology in the future.

There’s the iconic red robe and white bonnet created by costume designer Ane Crabtree for the TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel about a dystopian society where women are forced to bear the children of prominent men.

Crabtree, who was among the designers attending the recent preview, says she hopes visitors viewing the costume will think about “what can happen to our society in terms of freedom for women being taken away.”

On the wall nearby is painted an example of “The ZXX Typeface,” created by Korean designer Sang Mun. The melange of different fonts is designed to thwart optical character recognition scanners while still being readable by humans.

Similarly, the photo titled “CV Dazzle: Camouflage from Face Detection” is designer Adam Henry’s demonstration that men’s and women’s faces could be bejeweled and decorated in other ways to thwart facial-recognition technology.

Movement

Ways in which technology might help us move through our physical environment in the future is a theme in the Bodies section of the exhibit.

The “PhoeniX Exoskeleton,” designed over a recent six-year period by California mechanical engineer Homayoon Kazerooni, shows how those impaired in their movement might be able to walk using the lightweight outer frame and embedded computer that simulates body movements.

And in “Seated Design: Sleeves and Shirt,” designer Lucy Jones suspends white cotton sleeves and shirt parts from the ceiling to demonstrate how clothing must be measured differently for flexibility for those who spend much of their lives seated — as in a wheelchair.

Future food

Designer Orkan Telhan has assembled an exhibit to encourage visitors to think about the future of our food supply.

For example, dishes of a bright red substance sit on a table in front of a mirror.

Telhan says that, with the move toward meat grown in laboratories from animal cells and serum, a possible next step to ponder might be developing meat from human cells. The mirror adds to the meditation on the possibility of eating something grown from a part of yourself.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

If you hear crickets chirping nearby in the Food section, let the recorded sound draw you to “Cricket Shelter: Modular Edible Insect Farm,” a section of a much larger prototype designed in Brooklyn, New York, by Mitchell Joachim in 2017.

The white semicircular “shelter” is covered with little pods where crickets can be raised, eventually to be ground into flour to serve as part of people’s diet in some imagined future food crisis.

Future library

Near the end of the exhibit, there is a display of photos and manuscript pages that explain a “Future Library” project created by artist Katie Paterson.

As part of the project, spruce saplings were planted five years ago outside Oslo, Norway. Those trees will someday be used for the paper to print books, the manuscripts for which are being submitted by a different author every year from now until the year 2114.

The books, including an unpublished work by Atwood, won’t be printed or read by the public until, in some cases, decades after the authors’ deaths.

At the end of the exhibit is a Futures Therapy Lab, where visitors can sit in comfy chairs or at tables and relax, create things with art materials in a “maker space,” read a selection of design books for kids and adults and ponder what they’ve just seen.

Several public programs, including ones featuring designers who’ve contributed to the exhibit, will take place in the space between now and March 8, when the exhibit moves on to Minneapolis.